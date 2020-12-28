Lakers Classic Edition Jerseys Get Positive Response From Fans As They Cruise Past Wolves

Much before the 2020-21 season began, fans had been discussing the new Lakers jersey, who would go back to their old blue colourway. Fans seemed excited about the new jersey, while some did not want the purple and gold colours to go away. This jersey is a part of the Lore Series by the Lakers, which lets icons create some custom designs. The first was done by late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who made one for the 2017-18 season.

Fans seem to love the new Lakers classic edition jerseys

These new Classic Edition Lakers jerseys are cold 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/NAn2we4QVf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2020

Too bad the Clippers can’t copy their winning scheme — 🦑🦑 (@WashedSquid) December 28, 2020

That one and the other white and light blue one are so clean 🔥 — Bron Brow (@bron_brow) December 28, 2020

lakers play extremely well whenever they put those retros on — LNC ⚪️⚫️ (@ong768) December 28, 2020

They been a laker jersey before though they aren’t new or anything — itsjerald (@itsjerald) December 28, 2020

NBA has so many uniforms it's becoming like NASCAR. — JRS (@jrs__63) December 28, 2020

This edition features traces of both – the team's time in Minneapolis and the Showtime era. Lakers will complete 60 years in Los Angeles after their relocation from Minneapolis in the 1960-61 season. Per the league rules, teams can wear an older design to celebrate a milestone.

NBA scores: Timberwolves vs Lakers highlights

Without Davis on the court, Kyle Kuzma led the team to victory, scoring 20 points. LeBron James added 18 points during the 127-91 victory. Kuzma scored three back-to-back pointers, helping the Lakers widen their lead. The team led by 20 points in the first periods, and by 36 in the third quarter.

"It's not really about scoring," Kuzma said, speaking about how he only tried to impact the game and make shots when he can. "I just try to seize the moment". Rookie Anthony Edwards scored team-high 15 points for the Wolves.

Anthony Davis injury update and Lakers schedule

Before their game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Davis was ruled out because of a calf contusion. While he was reported to be questionable, his status was changed to out a few hours before tip-off. The injury happened during the season opener vs LA Clippers and only got worse after their Christmas game against the Mavericks.

The Lakers will play the Portland Trail Blazers next on Monday, 10:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: AP)