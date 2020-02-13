Lakers Roster Has Visible Flaws, Clippers Better Than Them: Rival Team Executives

The LA Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference in the NBA, but latest reports claim that rival NBA executives think that the Lakers roster is weak. The Clippers, who rank below the Lakers on the NBA table, have won both the matchups this season and have recently added Marcus Morris Sr. to their roster. Many consider the Clippers a better outfit than the Lakers.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers and LeBron James cannot beat the Clippers in a seven-game series, say executives

According to reports, an Eastern Conference executive has hinted on the Lakers roster being weak and not being able to beat the Clippers in a seven-game Western Conference finals if they face off this season. After the NBA Trade Deadline, the Clippers were courting retired guard Darren Collison. However, Collison made it clear that he will not return to the NBA.

Reports suggest that the Lakers roster currently has no depth and inconsistent shooters. Rajon Rondo, who could improve the Lakers performance, is not steady and is currently shooting only 21.7% from the three-point line. Avery Bradley, who performs well, can be easily dominated by the Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. Another Western Conference executive stated that though Rondo is better than Alex Caruso, Bradley and Quinn Cook, he over dribbles. The Lakers roster needs someone who can complement LeBron James as a shooter. Currently, LeBron James is the only Lakers player who can shoot well under pressure.

The Lakers even need a player who can contain players like Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Ben Simmons. LeBron James is currently the Lakers best defensive option, and if they put LeBron James on Leonard, they will give away the series, said a Western Conference executive. If this continues, LeBron James will have to become the team's ball handler, defender and scorer.

The Lakers are expected to give free agent guard JR Smith a post-trade deadline audition (perhaps as soon as next week) and remain favorites to sign Darren Collison if Collison elects to make a comeback to the NBA -- in addition to potential pickups on the buyout market — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2020

Anthony Davis, who has been putting up numbers alongside LeBron James, has also failed to perform against a team like Clippers. Before the deadline, the Lakers were reportedly looking to trade Kyle Kuzma for a better fit with Anthony Davis and James. However, no deal fell through. Currently, the Lakers could try and recruit players from the buyout market like Matthew Dellavedova or former Clippers guard Maurice Harkless. The team is also apparently giving JR Smith an audition.

