LeBron James Rookie Card Could Sell For $1 MILLION At Auction: Report

A LeBron James rookie card auction will be held from June 22. As per reports, the rookie card could be sold for around $1 million dollars. Goldin Auctions will be conducting the LeBron James rookie card auction for the rare No. 14 card.

LeBron James rookie card auction: The 2003-04 LeBron James rookie card could fetch $1 million at auction

(Image source: TMZ Sports)

LeBron James rookie card auction: James' autographed could sell for $1 million

As per TMZ, the rare and autographed LeBron James rookie card is expected to bring in more than $1 million after the auction starts on June 22. TMZ reported that Goldin Auctions think the card will bring in a high price as there are only 23 cards like this one, and this is No. 14 out of the batch. The card has also been given a 9.5 out of 10 mint rating. The auction company also referred to the card as 'arguably the most desirable and valuable card in the world'. Not only is the card signed by the Los Angeles Lakers star, but it also includes a piece of fabric of James' jersey from his rookie year. Originally, the card was sold in a pack which retailed for $125.

The Upper Deck Exquisite card was released after the Cleveland Cavaliers drafter LeBron James when he was eighteen. Goldin Auctions believe the card could be a record-breaking sale for them. They stated that the NBA card market is 'on fire' and they expect it will surpass the most recent record set by the $922,500 Mike Trout card, making it the most valuable modern card of all time. James was the overall No.1 pick during the 2003 NBA Draft. He averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game during his rookie campaign, and also won the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Earlier this year, James' 'modern era game-worn sports jersey' sold for record-breaking $630,000.

As per Goldin Auctions, $25,000 will be the minimum bid for this card. Their site describes that the 'incomparable superstar has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this fantastic collectable'. Along with the James-worn jersey patch on the card, 'congratulatory statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the patch component, and serves as Upper Deck’s COA'.

(Image source: @NBA official Twitter, Goldin Auctions official site)