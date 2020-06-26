LeBron James Rookie Card Sets New Record With Massive $960,000 Bid: Report

This week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' rookie card was made available for sale at the online Goldin Auctions. As per reports, the LeBron James rookie card value was said to be at $1 million. The card, which is in mint condition, is autographed by the NBA star and also has a piece of fabric from his rookie year jersey.

JUST IN: We have a new record for a modern day card. This LeBron card is currently at $960,000, including buyer’s premium, in @GoldinAuctions sale.



There are 23 days left.



Previous record was Mike Trout card, which sold in @GoldinAuctions sale last month for $922,500. pic.twitter.com/5gOzn0h46r — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 26, 2020

What is the LeBron James rookie card value? How much will the card sell for?

As per Action Network's Darren Rovell, the current bid for the rookie card is $960,000, which is already a new record for a modern-day card. The previous record was held by the Mike Trout card, which was sold for $922,500. Rovell noted that there are still days before the auction ends, indicating that the bids will easily cross $1 million. The item will be sold on July 18.

Before the auction started on June 22, TMZ reported that the autographed LeBron James rookie card would sell for $1 million. They claimed that the price would be high as this is one of only 23 cards and has a 9.5 out of 10 mint rating. Goldin Auctions site also refers to the card as 'arguably the most desirable and valuable card in the world'. The card was originally retailed in a pack for $125.

The card was released by The Upper Deck Exquisite after the three-time NBA champion was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was 18. As basketball memorabilia was being sold at high prices, Goldin Auctions stated that knew this would be a record-breaking sale for their site. The minimum bid for the card was $25,000.

The site further describes the card, stating that the 'incomparable superstar has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this fantastic collectable'. They also state that the 'congratulatory statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the patch component, and serves as Upper Deck’s COA'.

LeBron James, who was the No.1 overall pick during the 2003 NBA Draft, is said to be one of the most highly-anticipated rookie players of all time. James won the Rookie of the Year award while averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Previously, one of James' game-worn jerseys was sold at a record-breaking $630,000.

