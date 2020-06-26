All The Times When Rihanna Expressed Her Love For LeBron James Openly; See Pics

Popular artist Rihanna is recognised all across the globe for embracing different music styles. The international singer enjoys a massive fan following because of her singing prowess. However, she is a massive fan of four times Most Valuable Player (MVP) basketball sensation, LeBron James. From calling him “THE KING” to referring him as “Bae”, Rihanna has expressed her love for the player several times. Here’s taking a look at Rihanna’s fandom for Lebron James.

Rihanna congratulates LeBron James

When LeBron James won Finals by 4-1 over the Oklahoma City Thunder back in the year 2012, congratulations were in order for the basketball player. Many people appreciated Lebron’s performance, one of them being Rihanna. Taking to Twitter, the singer complimented the athlete for his first ring.

Congrats to Lebron on his first ring! Well deserved HEAT!!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 22, 2012

Rihanna pays homage

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna paid homage to LeBron James and the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The picture sees Lebron James hugging the trophy. Rihanna shared the priceless moment calling him ‘THE KING’.

ALSO READ| When Rihanna Impressed Netizens With Stunning Selfies On Instagram; See Pics

Rihanna pokes fun at Stephen Curry

Rihanna, took to Instagram, to poke fun at another MVP of basketball Stephen Curry. Sharing his picture, the international singer wrote, “Ballin bigger than LeBron, they said” which left LeBron supporters in splits. Have a look at the picture here:

ALSO READ| Rihanna Stole The Show In These Adam Selman Outfits; Take A Look

Super Flex

When the 2016 finals were the crowning moment in LeBron James’s career. Along with grilling Stephen Curry, Rihanna trash-talked openly on Instagram in support of her “Bae”. She flexed her support for the basketball player sharing a series of photographs. One of them sees, LeBron James giving a vicious smile to his opposing player on the court.

Another picture sees LeBron James holding two trophies, the player is all smiling in the picture. He can be seen donning a grey t-shirt with basketball graphics imprinted on it. He can also be seen wearing an NBA champs cap. Check out the pictures shared by Rihanna here:

ALSO READ| Rihanna's Songs From 'Home' Including 'Towards The Sun' To Add To Your Playlist

After Cleveland’s Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors in 2016’s Eastern Conference finals, while some celebrated the victory by sharing tweets, Rihanna had something unusual in store for fans. Soaking in sun, the singer applied lotion in the form of LeBron James’ jersey number and tagged the basketball player in the picture.

ALSO READ| Which Was Rihanna's Breakthrough Song That Made Her Popular?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.