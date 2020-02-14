LeBron James Saved People Randomly From Addiction By Putting Them In Rehab: Romeo Travis

Lakers star LeBron James is an athlete, a businessman and a philanthropist. Over the past few years, James has always given back to the society, which includes setting up the LeBron James Family Foundation and the I Promise program which focuses on supporting kids in LeBron’s hometown – Akron, Ohio. However, not all of LeBron James’ good deeds are known.

In a recent article with The Athletic, which focused on everyone’s favourite memory of LeBron James, Romeo Travis talked about LeBron James and small good deeds by the four-time NBA MVP that go unnoticed.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers LeBron James saved random people from addiction by putting them in rehab

Romeo Travis, LeBron James’ lifelong friend and professional basketball player, recalled an incident when a man James helped approached him at the mall. The man kept calling his name, while Romeo Travis did not want to stop as he was with his kids. However, the guy was persistent and approached him.

The man then asked for a favour, telling Romeo Travis to let LeBron James know that he saved his life by putting him in rehab. Travis then talked more about James and his generous nature. Sometimes, LeBron James just helps random people and never bothers to make the stories public.

Romeo Travis adds that people are well aware of the I Promise school and his philanthropy, but all the small deeds are just as impactful. When Travis ended up talking to LeBron James about the incident, James revealed that he did that from time to time to help addicts.

Lakers' LeBron James started the I Promise Program to help kids in need

In 2015, LeBron James teamed up with the University of Akron to guarantee four-year college scholarships to all students who are eligible and graduate from high school by completing certain criteria in their classroom and community. In 2017, LeBron James decided to start the I Promise school to support students to need special help. Now, LeBron James even provides housing for the I Promise School and the I Promise Program that serves more than 1400 children.

