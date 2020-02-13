LeBron James, Anthony Davis Make History, Combine For 65 Points In Win Over Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers were made to sweat by Denver Nuggets when the two teams played against each other at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday night (Thursday morning). It was LeBron James and Anthony Davis who proved to be the difference between both the sides. The duo once again put on a stellar show to help the Lakers register a win against the Denver Nuggets by a 120-116 margin.

LeBron and Anthony Davis combine for 65 points

LeBron and AD come up big in the OT win 💪



They’re the first Lakers teammates with 30 Pts and 10 Reb in the same game since Kobe and Pau Gasol in 2008. pic.twitter.com/tgk8reKonW — ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2020

LeBron James scored 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his 12th triple-double of the season. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis bagged 33 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the game. For Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray dropped 32 points and provided 10 assists. Also, Nikola Jokic bagged 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Lakers now head into the All-Star break with a four-game lead over second-placed Denver in the Western Conference.

Lakers vs Nuggets highlights

The Lakers trailed by 13 points in the second quarter as they struggled to contain Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets bench. The Lakers took their first lead when James hit a jumper to make the score 53-51. The Lakers held a six-point lead at the break and stretched it further in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Denver fought back to tie the score at 66 with a three-pointer from Jokic.

With 3:40 remaining in the game, Anthony Davis blocked Jokic from behind. He then drew a foul as he grabbed the ball. Davis’ free throws tied the score at 103. The Lakers had a four-point lead with 1:14 left in the game. However, Denver closed the gap. With the match going into overtime, the Lakers took a 119-116 lead. In the end, it was Caldwell-Pope who sealed the win for the Lakers.

