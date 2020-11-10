NBA 2K21 Next-gen Release Date And Other Additions Being Added To The Game

NBA 2K21 has been one of the most popular games released this year. The makers have confirmed that NBA 2K21 is going to get a next-generation variant to their game. This has created much anticipation amongst the gaming community. Thus we have decided to answer all the questions related to NBA 2K21 next-gen release date. Read more to know about NBA 2K21 next-gen release date.

NBA 2K21 Next-gen release date

The makers of NBA 2K21 next-gen have confirmed the release date of their game. The NBA 2K21 next-gen release date is November 10 for both, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Apart from this, the makers even released the price of NBA 2K21 next-gen. It is going to cost $69.99 to get the standard edition of the game. Not a lot of information has been released about the same. But a number of data miners have been working towards releasing new content about their NBA 2K21 next-gen. A fan on Reddit also stated that NBA 2K21 next-gen is going to be somewhere around 121.7 GB on Xbox Series X and 101 GB for Xbox Series S. A lot of visual enhancements have been made to the game. Read more to know about NBA 2K21 next-gen release date.

NBA 2K21 developers have released their latest addition to the NBA franchise. NBA 2K21 has been released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball." Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD. Apart from this, the makers will even bring in some new NBA 2K21 badges to the game. They are:

Fearless Finisher – Boosts contact layups and decreases fatigue

Heat Seeker – Boosts takeover progress on inside shots

Highlight Film – Boosts teammate takeover progress on flashy dunks

Hook Specialist – Boosts hook shot ability

Revived Posterizer – Contact dunks!

Rise Up – Boosts ability to do standing dunks in traffic

Anti-Freeze – Harder to get cold and lose takeover meter progress

Blinders – Less affected by peripheral defenders when shooting jumpers

Circus Threes – Improved ability to hit pull-up and stepback 3’s

Fade Ace – Boosts all post fadeaways

Hot Shot – Increases takeover meter faster when knocking down jumpers

Deep Threes – Dame and Curry range 3 balls

Rhythm Shooter – Boosts shot %’s out of size-ups as well as 1-step pull-ups

Set Shooter – Shooting ability gets better the longer you set and wait before pulling

Sniper – Boosts the ability to hit shots when using Pro Stick aiming

Stop & Pop Three – for the JJ Redicks who want to pull-up for threes in transition

Bullet Passer – Gives you the ability to throw laser dots like LeBron

Relay Passer – Boosts the shooter on pass to assist situations

Special Delivery – Boosts takeover progress for the passer and receiver off a flashy pass assist

Ankle Braces – Makes it tougher for ball handlers to break your ankles

Clutch Defender – Boosts your defensive ratings in clutch moments

Hot Stopper – Boosts takeover meter for good defensive plays like steals, blocks, and good contests

