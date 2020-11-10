Xbox Series X: What Times Does The Next-gen Microsoft Console Release?

Xbox Series X release date is set for today i.e November 10, 2020. The flagship new-gen gaming console will be releasing along with its cheaper counterpart Xbox Series S. Though the PlayStation 5 console has been all the rage with its multiple game offerings at the launch itself, fans of the Xbox consoles, on the other hand, do not seem to care about the limited to no new-gen games and flocked pre-booking which resulted in many game shop platforms to declare that they have only a limited number of consoles on launch day. However, what is the exact Xbox Series X release time around the world? Check out details below:

Xbox Series X price & the time of its release

The release time of Xbox Series X has not been predefined by Microsoft themselves. This means that individual and franchisal stores who will sell the console will decide when they go live with the sale. As of now, GameStop will be going as early as 7 AM ET with their in-store console bundles. GameStop has admitted that they have a 'very limited' number of both Xbox Series X and S, which can be an issue for interested buyers who haven't pre-booked the console but want to get their hands on the launch day itself.

We’ll have a very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase at https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE this evening, and in stores for tomorrow’s launch. pic.twitter.com/jGBy7X5R2x — GameStop (@GameStop) November 9, 2020

Walmart is another prominent retailer who will be opening the doors on the Xbox Series X consoles. The official Twitter account of Walmart had revealed that they will be going live with the next-gen consoles at 12PM ET in the walk-in stores. However, Amazon in America has already announced that due to heavy demand, some shipments of the Xbox Series X will be taking time to get delivered.

In India, however, there is still uncertainty surrounding when the console will finally be delivered. As of now, on Amazon India, only the Xbox Series S is available to order with a considerable stock available by multiple sellers. Users can get their hands on the new-gen console as early as November 11, 2020. However, there have been no details about the Xbox Series X console on Amazon of Flipkart.

