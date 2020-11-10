NBA 2K21 Next-gen Playlist Released: All Songs And Artists From The Playlist

NBA 2K21 has now confirmed their next-gen releases and are continuously been sharing a lot of updates about the game. They recently took to their Twitter account to share the complete NBA 2K21 playlist. This has gained a lot of attention on social media lately. Thus we have decided to write all the information about NBA 2K21 songs.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant's Next-gen Form For NBA 2K21 Unveiled, Most Fans Left In Awe Of The Visuals

Also Read | Kobe Bryant NBA 2K21 Next Gen First Look LEAKED Featuring Visual Overhaul

NBA 2K21 next-gen playlist released

150 new songs are comin to Next Gen



Listen before the game drops 🔊 https://t.co/PHgjHvlyMZ pic.twitter.com/7yJ131qiLs — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) November 9, 2020

NBA 2K21 playlist has been released and all the fans know how important is the NBA 2K21 songs. The makers select some of the most popular songs that performed well amongst the music community. NBA 2K21 playlist consists of songs from different genres including Hip-Hop, R and B, Trap and many more.

It is a huge deal for all the artists if their song gets included in NBA 2K21 playlist. The makers have also released a post about the same on their official website. They have even released all the artists who have given music for the NBA 2K21 playlist. Here are the artists with songs in NBA 2K21 playlist.

Lil Baby ft. Lil Uzi Vert - A Tribe Called Quest - Dreamville, JID - Tame Impala - Juice WRLD ft. - Marshmello - Pop Smoke - Stormzy - Lil Wayne ft. Big Sean, Lil Baby - Popcaan - Run the Jewels - Travis Barker, Wiz Khalifa - Dave - SAINt JHN - Russ ft. Rick Ross - Chika - Rich Brian ft. - Guapdad 4000 - Digable Planets - IDK ft. Juicy J - Reason - Moe - James BKS ft. Q-Tip, Idris Elba, Little Simz - Sky Katz - Lee Bezel - Maniscooler x Kamikaze - AG Club - Tyla Yaweh ft. Post Malone

Also Read | NBA 2k21 Patch Notes: Check Out This Entire List Of Changes In Update 1.05

NBA 2K21 next-gen release date

The makers of NBA 2K21 next-gen have confirmed the release date of their game. The NBA 2K21 next-gen release date is November 10 for both, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Apart from this, the makers even released the price of NBA 2K21 next-gen. It is going to cost $69.99 to get the standard edition of the game.

Not a lot of information has been released about the same. But a number of data miners have been working towards releasing new content about their NBA 2K21 next-gen. A fan on Reddit also stated that NBA 2K21 next-gen is going to be somewhere around 121.7 GB on Xbox Series X and 101 GB for Xbox Series S. A lot of visual enhancements have been made to the game.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Next-gen Release Date And Other Additions Being Added To The Game

Also Read | NBA 2K Announces First-ever WNBA MyPlayer Mode As Fans Laud The Initiative