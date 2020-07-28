NBA Scrimmages Scores Day 6: JR Smith, Caruso Lead Lakers To Final Scrimmage Win

All 22 teams playing the NBA restart were scheduled to resume their season with three inter-squad scrimmages. The scrimmages began on July 22 and will be using ten-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes for every team's first scrimmage. The league will keep 12-minute regulation quarters for the second and third games for each team. The 2019-20 season will officially resume from July 30 (July 31 IST).

NBA scrimmages scores day 6 Game 1: Washington Wizards vs Lakers (116-123)

JR Smith and Alex Caruso led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-116 victory against Washington Wizards while LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard were rested for the game. The Lakers maintained a lead for the final three periods of the game after having five ties and five lead changes during the first quarter itself. The Lakers outrebounded the Wizards 48-42 while shooting 49% from the field and 46% from the three-point range.

JR Smith and Dion Waiters scored for the Lakers, with Smith shooting 6-of-7 from the three-point range and Waiters going 8-of-17 from the field. The Lakers' bench led the team to victory, while Alex Caruso recorded 17 points. Both Caruso and Smith did not get a chance to score during the earlier scrimmages but they took the lead with James and Davis being rested.

Rui Hachimura scored 19 points for the Wizards while Jerome Robinson chipped in 18 points and 4 rebounds from the bench. Ish Smith finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. This was the final scrimmage for both teams before the NBA restart. The Lakers will face LA Clippers on July 30, while the Wizards will play against the Phoenix Suns on Friday (Saturday IST).

Wizards vs Lakers scrimmage stats

Alex Caruso points, LAL– 17 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

JR Smith points, LAL – 20 points, 5 rebounds

Rui Hachimura points, WAS – 19 points

Dion Waiters points, LAL – 18 points, 6 assists

Danny Green points, LAL – 13 points

Jerome Robinson points, WAS – 18 points, 3 assists

Dion Waiters, JR Smith points

NBA scrimmages scores Day 6 Game 2: Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers (106-102)

The Sacramento Kings beat the Clippers in a 106-102 scrimmage. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 21 points for the Kings while De’Aaron Fox returned from his ankle injury with 12 points and 6 assists. Buddy Hield added 17 points and 8 rebounds from the bench as the Kings restricted the Clipper to 36% from the field. Paul George led the Clippers with 19 points, while Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris posted 17 and 18 points respectively. Reggie Jackson added 11 points. The Clippers will start their regular season with a game with the Lakers on Thursday (Friday IST), while the Kings will play the San Antonio Spurs next.

NBA scrimmages scores Day 6 results Game 4: Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets (112-107)

The Utah Jazz held off the Brooklyn Nets 112-107 during their final NBA season restart scrimmage on Monday (Tuesday IST). The Jazz led for most of the game, with Rudy Gobert leading the team with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Mike Conley chipped in 18 points, while Donovan Mithell added 14 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson recorded 12 points from the bench. Caris LeVert scored 23 points for the Nets, while Jarrett Allen finished with a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Rodions Kurucs led the bench with 13 points and six rebounds. The Jazz will open the NBA restart on Thursday (Friday IST) with a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets will play the Orlando Magic on July 31 (August 1 IST).

NBA scrimmages scores Day 6 results Game 5: Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets (114-110)

Gary Clerk led the Magic to a 114-110 victory against the Denver Nuggets with 17 points to his name, with James Ennis III and Terrence Ross posting 15 points each. Augustin and Jonathan Isaac both recorded 13 points off the bench. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 23 points while Nikola Jokic failed to score after returning on the court as a center. Paul Millsap had 13 points. The Magic fill face the Nets on Friday (Saturday), while the Nuggets will play against the Miami Heat on August 1 (August 2 IST).

NBA scrimmages scores Day 6 results Game 6: New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks (124-103)

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks 124-103 on Monday (Tuesday IST). JJ Redick led the Pelicans with a 20-point performance while shooting 4-of-7 from three-point range in 15 minutes from the bench. Jaxson Hayes totalled 17 points, while Frank Jackson recorded 16 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points and 8 rebounds, while Khris Middleton added 16 points and 8 rebounds. Ersan Ilyasova posted 12 points and 10 rebounds while the Bucks shot 39% from the field. The Bucks will begin their eight seeding games with a game against the Boston Celtics on July 31 (August 1), while Pelicans will play Utah Jazz for the first game of the NBA restart.

