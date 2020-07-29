Indiana Pacers Pay Fine Tribute To Late Sushant Singh Rajput For Final Movie Appearance

Sushant Sigh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, released on July 24. The late Bollywood actor is seen donning an Indiana Pacers jersey in the movie. Indian basketball fans loved the NBA-Bollywood crossover, delighted to see Rajput wear a Reggie Miller No. 31 jersey. A day after the movie was released, Indiana Pacers paid tribute to Rajput via a Twitter post. "Pacers fandom is felt all over the world," they wrote, stating that Rajput will never be forgotten.

Pacers fandom is felt all over the world, not just here in Indiana! Today we celebrate the life of our superfan, Sushant Singh Rajput, in his final film appearance. Gone but not forgotten! 🙏 🇮🇳https://t.co/KWgxVmHQZt — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 25, 2020

The movie's trailer opened with a shot of Rajput dancing while wearing a Reggie Miller jersey as the actress narrates the story. Rajput has worn the jersey multiple times in the film (including the title track), which is based on John Green's popular book The Fault In Our Stars. Though The Fault in Our Stars was officially made for the first time in 2014 in Hollywood, Dil Bechara focuses on Indian characters. Rajput plays Agustus Waters, while the lead actress Sanjana Sanghi plays Hazel Grace Lancaster. In the 2014 film, actor Ansel Elgort was seen wearing a Rik Smits jersey, who is also a Pacers legend. The book's author, John Green, uses the Pacers jersey he is an Indiana native and Pacers fan.

Sushant Singh Rajput tribute: Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller reacts to Rajput wearing his No. 31 jersey

Indian basketball media firm Ekalavyas posted a clip of the Dil Bechara title track, where Rajput dances in the Reggie Miller jersey. Fans tagged Reggie Miller's official Instagram (@reggiemillertnt) in the accounts section. Miller first responded by commenting that Rajput 'stole his moves'. However, the 54-year-old Pacers legend offered his condolences in a follow-up comment. Miller wrote: "His memory and these moves will live on, Gone But Not Forgotten...". Ekalavyas appreciated the support fans offered on their Instagram account by tagging the NBA Hall of Famer, captioning their post with 'mission accomplished' following Miller's response.

While fans were excited to see Rajput wear a Miller jersey in a Bollywood film, they expressed feeling bittersweet as 2020 has been a sad year and the long-awaited crossover came with his last movie. Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his home in Bandra on June 14. His death shocked his fans, who took to social media to demand the truth after the star's suicide was surrounded by Bollywood controversies. Dil Bechara is the last move Rajput completed and is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The film can be streamed by both subscribers and non-subscribers.

(Image source: Still from Dil Bechara trailer, Indiana Pacers official Twitter)