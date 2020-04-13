LeBron James Spends $1.5 Million On Body Care To Keep Up With Growing Competition: Report

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly spends around $1.5 million on his body every year. The two-time NBA MVP is known to follow a strict workout routine only four days a week while maintaining a diet of healthy food. In a recent interview, Lakers coach assistant coach Phil Handy revealed why James spends so much in a year on body care.

Here's why LeBron James spends $1.5 million on his body every year

During a recent Instagram live, Handy spoke about James and his 17th year in the NBA. According to Handy, James spends so much money every year only to get better every year. He added that though the game of basketball will remain the same, the players and their gameplay are 'rapidly' changing. As per Handy, the new players are both faster and bigger and essentially position less. He further added that the entire game is position less right now and it is fun to be a part of the whole process.

LeBron James spends over a million for body care every year

Mav Carter says LeBron James spends ~$1,500,000 per year on his body. He uses cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, NormaTec leg boots, etc. He also has personal chefs, trainers, etc. He has a strict routine and diet. He invested in his body, so he can still dominate at 33 years old. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 24, 2018

LeBron James diet: What does the Lakers star eat for lunch every day?

During an interview, American nutritionist Adam Bornstein spoke about James and his everyday diet. According to Bornstein, James sticks to a routine and sticks to a healthy version of his favourite food – tacos. According to Bornstein, James understands what he needs to do in order to advance to the next level.