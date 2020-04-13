The Debate
LeBron James Spends $1.5 Million On Body Care To Keep Up With Growing Competition: Report

Basketball News

In a recent interview, Los Angeles Lakers coach assistant coach Phil Handy revealed why Lakers LeBron James spends over a million on body care every year.

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly spends around $1.5 million on his body every year. The two-time NBA MVP is known to follow a strict workout routine only four days a week while maintaining a diet of healthy food. In a recent interview, Lakers coach assistant coach Phil Handy revealed why James spends so much in a year on body care. 

Also read | LeBron James conditioning: Connor McGregor draws inspiration from LeBron James training routine

Here's why LeBron James spends $1.5 million on his body every year

During a recent Instagram live, Handy spoke about James and his 17th year in the NBA. According to Handy, James spends so much money every year only to get better every year. He added that though the game of basketball will remain the same, the players and their gameplay are 'rapidly' changing. As per Handy, the new players are both faster and bigger and essentially position less. He further added that the entire game is position less right now and it is fun to be a part of the whole process. 

Also read | LeBron James conditioning: LeBron James training and LeBron James diet explained by nutrition expert

LeBron James spends over a million for body care every year

Also read | LeBron James training: James once turned a McDonald's commercial set into a gym

LeBron James diet: What does the Lakers star eat for lunch every day?

Also read | LeBron James conditioning: LeBron James training routine and LeBron James body care routine

During an interview, American nutritionist Adam Bornstein spoke about James and his everyday diet. According to Bornstein, James sticks to a routine and sticks to a healthy version of his favourite food – tacos. According to Bornstein, James understands what he needs to do in order to advance to the next level.

