Conor McGregor Draws Inspiration From LeBron James To Invest Heavily On His Body

Conor McGregor is preparing to return to the octagon after over a year of absence to face Donald Cerrone on Saturday, January 18 (Sunday, January 19 IST). While McGregor still remains one of the biggest names in UFC, he recently revealed that he took some valuable inspiration from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James about spending on his health.

When it comes to taking care of his body, @TheNotoriousMMA intends to take a page from @KingJames's book (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/dqEhzycCSY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

Conor McGregor takes inspiration from LeBron James

In a recent interview with ESPN, Conor McGregor admitted that he has started to use a lot of money on his body. According to McGregor, he has taken inspiration from Lakers star LeBron James. Multiple publications have reported in the past that LeBron James' annual body care costs were in seven figures. Even at 34, Lakers' LeBron James remains one of the fittest athletes in the NBA. James reportedly spends a lot of his money on his trainers, home gyms, chefs and massage therapists. In 2016, LeBron James' former teammate Mike Miller revealed that James treats his fitness and health as an investment.

Connor McGregor is now following LeBron James' path in spending lavishly on his body. In 2018, McGregor reportedly made around $50 million after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He is expected to bag a higher amount from his clash against Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor speaks out on his UFC 246 preparation

After “drinking all bleedin’ fight week” against Khabib, @TheNotoriousMMA hasn’t had a drink during his #UFC246 camp. pic.twitter.com/MFpT6MAveo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

Conor McGregor will be looking for his first victory in UFC since 2016. At UFC 246, McGregor will face Cerrone in the main event of the show at T-Mobile Arena.

