LeBron James Pleasantly Surprises Fan By Joining Son's Twitch Stream For Sometime

Ever since the quarantine measures have been imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LeBron James' son Bronny has taken to stream on Twitch regularly. He often plays NBA 2k20 with other streamers, while talking to viewers and sometimes answering their questions. During his recent Twitch with popular streamer Adin Ross, LeBron James dropped in for a few seconds to say hello, surprising Ross.

LeBron James twitch cameo surprises fan

I JUST TALKED TO LEBRON JAMES BRO OMFG pic.twitter.com/TF2uVt6epQ — Æ Adin (@adinross) June 7, 2020

Ross was playing with Bronny when he heard James' voice over the mic. Ross was visibly surprised by the sudden voice, asking if it was really his voice which asked 'What's good bruh?' James laughed on hearing Ross' question, repeating his words. Ross told James he was a big fan and was glad he could talk to him.

James responded by saying he respects and appreciates Ross' support for him and his son before leaving the stream. Ross was seated while talking to James but got up and cheered the moment the Los Angeles Lakers star left. He paced around his room, unable to believe that he just talked to LeBron James.

He later uploaded the whole video of their interaction on Twitter, excited to share that he just talked to James through Twitch. Ross is a popular Twitch streamer with almost 20,000 fans of Twitter. On Twitch, Ross has around 85 thousand followers. When James entered stopped by to say hello, both Ross and Bronny James were getting ready to play Call of Duty. While this was the first time James has surprised a fan via a Twitch stream, the Lakers star has previously surprised fans by showing up unexpectedly and has also gifted them game-worn shoes.

LeBron James twitch appearance uploaded by fan

LeBron James twitch appearance on LeBron James son Bronny James' stream

While Bronny James is still streaming on Twitch regularly, LeBron James and the Lakers are gearing up for the NBA return by next month. James was leading the Lakers to a 49-14 win-loss record in the Western Conference, second only to the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks. Before the NBA season was suspended on March 11, James was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and career-high 10.6 assists per game. Ever since the quarantine was imposed, James has been sharing his experiences with fans via his social media accounts and has also appeared on Bronny's TikTok videos to support his son.