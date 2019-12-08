LeBron James Swings On The Rim Hilariously To Remove The Ball Stuck On Top Of Basket

The Los Angeles Lakers team has been in outstanding form in the 2019-20 season so far. The Purple and Gold brigade are steamrolling their opponents with ease and currently occupy the top spot in the Western Conference division. Friday’s game against Portland Trail Blazers saw Lakers putting up a dominant display thanks to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The two once again dished out a superb performance to lead their team to victory.

LeBron James does pull up on the rim to remove the ball

During the early minutes of the Lakers vs Trail Blazers game, the basketball seemed to get stuck at the top of the backboard following a three-point attempt by Danny Green. With the ball far away from his reach, James decided to take matters into his own hands and he jumped onto the rim. He started to do pull-ups so that the ball can be brought down.

He was unsuccessful in that attempt. Finally, he used a mop handle to poke it free. He did so in one attempt, earning applause from the crowd.

NBA: LeBron James performance in Lakers vs Trail Blazers game

LeBron James put up a strong performance as he finished the game with 31 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 block. For the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony chipped in with 15 points. Anthony Davis finished the game with 39 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks, while Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers registered 29 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds. Hassan Whiteside scored 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals while CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons added 15 points apiece.

LeBron James wins hearts with an adorable moment

Apart from the dominating performance, James was also involved in a hilarious incident where he accidentally knocked down a courtside vendor. In the video, James can be seen doing everything he can to sincerely apologise to the sweet lady, who was just doing her job. It was an adorable moment for many fans.

