LeBron James Says His 'brain Had A Malfunction' After Shamless Travel Vs Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made the headlines against Utah Jazz after committing a blatant travelling violation in the Q1 of the match between both the sides. The video of the incident went viral instantly. James expressed his sympathy towards referees who missed the incident and said that was pretty bad.

LeBron James travel incident

James was bringing the ball up the court. As he brought the ball up past half court, he hesitates and pauses his dribble for literally no reason. Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic didn’t take quite as long to recognise the miscue, signalling to the referee as soon as it happened. Instead of being called for a double dribble or travel, the officials fail no notice, and the game continued.

LeBron James calls travel incident sort of malfunction

The Lakers star in the post-game chat admitted that it was just some sort of malfunction. He said that it was the worst thing, probably one of the worst things he has ever done in his career. He said that he didn’t realise he did it until half time. He also added that the incident was one of the worst ones he has ever done in his life.

NBA: Lakers blow away Jazz

Lakers continued their great form after beating off the Utah Jazz 121-96. Davis finished the game with 26 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. James collected 20 points, 12 assists and 4 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 13 points and three blocks while Rajon Rondo had 14 points and 10 assists

The Lakers have a day off before they face Portland Trail Blazers. Portland has won four out of their last five games. It will also be a long-overdue reunion on the court for James and his good friend Carmelo Anthony, who was recently signed by the Trail Blazers.