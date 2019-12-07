Lakers Vs Trail Blazers Highlights: LeBron James Trumps Carmelo Anthony In Lakers' Win

It was a reunion for the best buddies on the NBA court on Friday night. LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers took on Carmelo Anthony's Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. Once the game started, it was the Lakers who stamped their authority as they blew away the Trail Blazers, who were playing on their home court by a 136-113 scoreline.

NBA: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony performances

LeBron James put up a strong performance as he finished the game with 31 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 block. For the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony chipped in with 15 points. Anthony Davis finished the game with 39 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks, while Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers registered 29 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Hassan Whiteside scored 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals while CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons added 15 points apiece.

NBA: Lakers vs Trail Blazers

Despite the Lakers shooting 70% from the field, the Trail Blazers kept themselves in the game for the first quarter. But the night got worse for the hosts as starting forward Rodney Hood was taken to the locker room after he suffered a ruptured left Achilles, bringing an end to his current season. From there on, it was all about Lakers, as they went on a 15-0 run to take a 58-39 lead with 7:14 to play in the first half. Trail Blazers were just trying to trim the lead to single digits, but Lakers continued to stretch their lead.

More misery was added on the Trail Blazers after head coach Terry Stotts was ejected for the first time in his head coaching career in the third quarter after arguing about a foul call against Kent Bazemore on Anthony Davis. Portland never got closer than within 11 points. They trailed by as many as 27 in the second half before the game ended with them losing by a 23-point margin.

