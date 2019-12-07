LeBron James Accidentally Knocks Down Courtside Vendor; Wins Hearts For Apologising

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive run in the 2019-20 season by completely dominating the Portland Trail Blazers on the road as they pocketed the match 136-113. LeBron James and Anthony Davis looked in tremendous form as usual as they took down the Trail Blazers without breaking too much sweat. However, James also made headlines yet again, and this time it is for the right reasons.

Also Read: LeBron James Lashes Out At Jazz Announcers For 'shoeless Celebration' Criticism

NBA: LeBron James knocks down courtside vendor

Apart from a dominating performance by James on court, he was also involved in a hilarious incident where he accidentally knocked down a courtside vendor. The incident happened during the third quarter as the Lakers had a 16-point edge over Trail Blazers. In the video, James can be seen doing everything he can to sincerely apologise to the sweet lady, who was just doing her job. It was an adorable moment for many fans. While the game was a one-sided affair, the fans got a chance to see James showing a different side of himself. He finished the game with a solid 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Also Read: Lakers Vs Trail Blazers Highlights: LeBron James Trumps Carmelo Anthony In Lakers' Win

Also Read: LeBron James Says His 'brain Had A Malfunction' After Shamless Travel Vs Utah Jazz

NBA: Lakers vs Trail Blazers

The match between both these teams saw Anthony Davis finished the game with 39 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks for the Lakers. For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard registered 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Hassan Whiteside scored 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons added 15 points apiece. The game also witnessed Portland's starting forward Rodney Hood getting injured in the first quarter and the team later announced that he had torn his left Achilles tendon. Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts was also ejected late in the third quarter after angrily protesting a foul call that earned him a double technical.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony Never Asked LeBron James For A Spot In Lakers Squad