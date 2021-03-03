NBA All-Star Weekend: Complete Line-ups For Slam Dunk, 3-Point And Skills Contests

The NBA All-Star Game 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 8:00 PM EST (March 8, 6:30 AM IST) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. When the 2020-21 season began, there was no All-Star game included in the schedule. However, the league decided to host the game later, also raising health concerns amid the COVID-19 crisis. While it will not be the traditional NBA All-Star Weekend fans are used to, the league has lined up an NBA Slam Dunk contest, Three-point contest and Skills challenge.

As all events are being held on one day, two contests will take place before tip-off. The Slam Dunk contest, however, will be conducted during half-time. Due to health and safety concerns, no fans will also be allowed inside the arena.

Skills Challenge

Date – Sunday, March 7 (Monday, March 8 IST)

Time – 6:30 PM EST (5:00 AM IST) onwards

Broadcast – TNT

All NBA Skills Challenge participants

Robert Covington, Portland Trail Blazers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

For the Skills Challenge, the league will test the six chosen players, putting them through an obstacle course. Their dribbling, passing and shooting abilities are tested one-on-one in three total rounds. To win, players will have to pass the individual matchup with the least amount of time. As players advance to the next round, there will one final round remaining for the Skills Challenge trophy.

NBA 3-point contest

Date – Sunday, March 7 (Monday, March 8 IST)

Time – 6:30 PM EST (5:00 AM IST) onwards

Broadcast – TNT

All NBA 3-point contest participants

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

For the three-point contest, the participants will shoot from five locations along the arc. They will be given four regular balls (one point), one money ball (two points) on four racks, along with one rack with five money balls. Participants can choose their preferred spots for the money ball. The contest will have two rounds, and the players with the highest scores will advance to the final round. The one with the maximum score at the end of it will win.

The league will have two MTN DEW Zones at six feet behind the three-point line. The league has also increased the time limit to 70 seconds, with the maximum scoring being 40 points. The mentioned zones will have a green ball worth three points.

NBA Dunk contest

Date – Sunday, March 7 (Monday, March 8 IST)

Time – 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST) onwards

Broadcast – TNT

All NBA Dunk Contest participants

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Cassius Stanley, Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

Probably one of the most-anticipated All-Star event, the Dunk Contest features three players and two rounds. Each player will attempt two dunks in round one, the top two scorers moving to the final round. For round one, six to ten points will be awarded by the judges. For the final round, a name with the participant's name will be raised.

Five previous Slam Dunk champions will serve as judges.

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins (1985, 1990)

Dee Brown (1991)

Jason Richardson (2002, 2003)

Josh Smith (2005)

Spud Webb (1986)

(Image credits: AP)