Warriors Star Stephen Curry Criticised By Hall Of Famer, Says Rondo Is Better

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry is out with injury and it has certainly affected Warriors' performance, who are currently have the worst record in NBA. There is no doubt that Steph Curry is one of the most prolific scorers in NBA, but according to former star Gary Payton, Curry’s style of play does not make him fit enough to be tagged as a 'true point guard'. While speaking on Runnin The Plays Podcast the Hall of Famer said that Steph Curry plays more like a shooting guard and not as a point guard. He said that Curry is not a point guard but a two-guard. Payton also added that players like Russell Westbrook and James Harden are not point guards, but play as a two-guards.

Also Read: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Admits Players 'wiped Out' After Five Straight NBA Finals

NBA: Gary Payton points out the best point guard

The 51-year-old was even asked about who the best point guards in the game are to which he replied that that's a question that is kind of difficult for old people. The former nine-time All-Star said that for him, the real point guards are Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo, but he sees the 14-year veteran Paul as someone who turned into playing more like a shooting guard.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Candidly Reveals The Biggest Challenge He Has Faced In The NBA So Far

According to Payton, Rondo is a true point guard who first looks to get people off, does his defence and he makes people better around him. He feels that Rondo is not the one to want to score 30 or take a jump shot first. He also said that point guards in the NBA right now are not the traditional point guards. While Steph Curry might not be the typical point guard that Gary Payton is referring to, but there's no doubt Curry one day will be seen as one of the greatest scoring guards in NBA history.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Still Optimistic About Warriors' Potential Despite Disastrous Form

NBA: Stephen Curry comments on being sidelined

Curry, who will be out until February at the most, admitted that not being able to help his beleaguered team has been difficult. The 2-time NBA MVP added that he has mostly been injured during the off-season. However, that year was the lockout year, therefore there was less time on the shelf. This year, Curry thinks that he is going to lose his mind.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumours: Embattled Warriors Unlikely To Sell D'Angelo Russell In Upcoming Trade