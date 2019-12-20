LeBron James Passes Gary Payton To Occupy 9th Spot On NBA's All-time Assists List

Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James is now ninth on the NBA's all-time assists list. James passed Gary Payton to move ahead on the list with 8967th assist during the Lakers vs Bucks game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). According to NBA stats, James is now the only NBA player to rank in top 10 for both career points and career assists all-time lists. If James continues playing consistently for the rest of the season, he will move ahead to the third spot in NBA's all-time assists list. The LA Lakers lost the Lakers vs Bucks game 111-104. James finished with 21 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

Also read | Lakers vs Bucks highlights: Giannis bags a big one over LeBron James in East vs West

NBA 2019-20: Lakers' LeBron James passes Gary Payton for 9th on NBA's all-time assist list

Bron passes Gary Payton on the all-time assists list 👑 pic.twitter.com/OblJdUPAwQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2019

More history for @KingJames, who passes the Glove on the all-time dimes list. pic.twitter.com/poX2eQRGiP — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2019

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks LeBron James' game is insane, calls him an 'alien'

Also read | Celtics broke LeBron James in Celtics vs Cavaliers NBA semis in 2010, says Kevin Garnett

NBA leader in assists in Year 17, @KingJames!



10.7 APG | 288 Total Assists



🆚: LAL / IND

⏰: 7pm/et

🏀: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/ohOyBafOOS — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2019

Gary Payton had reached the third spot after playing 17 NBA seasons. NBA 2019-20, which is James' 17th NBA season, has been his best in terms of passing. He is averaging a career-high of 10.6 assists along with 25.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Throughout his career, James has never averaged with a double-double over a complete NBA season. James is in contention for this season's NBA MVP award along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, James harden and Anthony Davis.

Also read | LeBron James stuns NBA fans with sumptuous behind-the-head assist during Lakers vs Pacers