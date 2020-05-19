LeBron James To Produce Basketball-themed Movie 'Hustle' Starring Adam Sandler: Report

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly set to team up with actor Adam Sandler in producing a new Netflix film. To be titled Hustle, the LeBron James movie will be a basketball-themed film with Adam Sandler playing the lead role of a scout. Hustle will be the latest entry to films being procured under the banner of the LeBron-owned Springhill Entertainment.

LeBron James movie to feature Adam Sandler playing the lead role

According to Collider, LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter will produce the Netflix movie. Springhill Entertainment will reportedly be joined by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison banner and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films - owned by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Zack Roth. Furthermore, acclaimed director Jeremiah Zagar will be directing the LeBron James movie while the script has been developed by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

Adam Sandler, who rose to fame thanks to several roles in comedy, was the star of Netflix hit Uncut Gems that released in December 2019. In the basketball-themed movie, Sandler will reportedly play the part of a scout who gets fired from the NBA. Revolving around his comeback, the LeBron James movie will see Sandler's character unearth a foreign talent, bring him to the United States and help him realise his NBA dream.

The revival of Sandler's character's scouting career will likely serve as the focal point of the movie. Although it remains unclear, LeBron James is expected to make a cameo appearance in the film.

As per reports, Adam Sandler is a natural choice to play the lead as the actor is known to be a massive fan of the NBA. Sandler is a supporter of the New York Knicks and has usually rooted against LeBron James and his NBA teams. Hustle will give an opportunity for Sandler and LeBron James to work in tandem.

As for LeBron, the NBA star is known for his several ventures into Hollywood. The 35-year-old played himself in the 2015 movie Trainwreck and also played a voice role in animated film Smallfoot. LeBron James is also set to star in the 2021 movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. LeBron's SpringHill Entertainment has projects like Becoming, Survivor's Remorse and The Wall under their banner.

