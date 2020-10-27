LeBron James To Team Up With CNN Films And Co-produce A Documentary On Black Wall Street

NBA icon LeBron James and his production company are reportedly teaming up with CNN Films to produce an upcoming documentary "Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street". It is believed that the film will delve into the true, emotional story of one of America's worst race riots. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar will reportedly serve as a co-producer on the project alongside Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron from the SpringHill Company as well as Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films.

LeBron James production: SpringHill.James to team up with CNN Films to produce "Black Wall Street" documentary

LeBron James has constantly been vocal over his support for the Black Lives Matter campaign and it seems that the NBA superstar is now planning to highlight and honour one of the most tragic moments in African-American history by co-producing the "Black Wall Street" documentary. According to reports from CBS, LeBron James and his SpringHill production company, SpringHill.James, are teaming up with CNN Films to produce the documentary which will highlight the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. LeBron James is set to work as an executive producer on the film titled, "Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street".

LeBron James’ SpringHill Company and CNN Films Team on the production of "Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street", a documentary examining the violent events of late May and June 1921 in Tulsa, Okla.



Via Variety Magazine#lebronjames #film #MondayMorning #cnn pic.twitter.com/ezCQr73f3x — DFANYC (@DFANYC) October 26, 2020

The Tulsa Race Massacre has long stood as a distinct episode of African-American history that has remained rather under-documented. Back in 1921, a false report of an African-American man assaulting a white woman led to a horrific attack on Tulsa's African-American community by a group of white residents armed with guns. Although the figures are still unclear, the massacre reportedly led to a total of 300 African-American men, women, and children being killed.

Around 1,256 houses in the neighbourhood were burned to the ground and another 215 were robbed during the incident. The event was largely erased from the history books but it appears LeBron James is keen on showing the world the brutal attacks on the African-American community to continue highlighting the racism and social injustice in the US.

Although there has been no confirmed date regarding when the "Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street" documentary is set to release, sources claim that the film will be released early next year.

Image Credits - LeBron James Instagram