LeBron James Lends His Voice To The New GMC Hummer EV Commercial, Twitter Reacts

The wait for the GMC Hummer EV is over after the company launched one of the world's most capable offroading SUVs. As the new Hummer rolls into town, GMC made a splash with the announcement video, which features the voice of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The commercial certainly brought back old memories for the 35-year-old, as his first car purchase as an 18-year-old was a Hummer.

LeBron James reveals Hummer commercial brought back old memories from his first Hummer

In a video shared by LeBron James on social media, the Lakers star raved about the new GMC Hummer EV and expressed his excitement for the same. The 35-year-old Lakers star said that he couldn't wait to get his hands on the vehicle and it reminds him of his first Hummer, which he purchased when he was 18.

His first Hummer was a source of a major controversy after his mother gifted him the car worth $50,000 on his 18th birthday. Considering his humble beginnings, the family couldn't afford the car at that time, meaning a loan was agreed with LeBron James just months away from being the No. 1 NBA Draft pick.

However, the media created a storm and an entire investigation was launched into the whole incident, which saw LeBron James suspended for two games, a massive scaling back from the season-long ban earlier imposed. LeBron's talent was there for all to see and the now NBA legend put all the controversy behind him to rise to superstardom in no time.

The LeBron James Hummer commercial is a testament to the 35-year-old's story; he is just not driving the luxury vehicle, he is being paid to do so. The Lakers star made no mention of the controversy during the commercial or on social media but remains pumped for the new GMC Hummer EV. Here's how fans reacted to the four-time NBA champion's endorsement:

I mean that’s cool and all... but the Cybertruck is more badass and half the price 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nQtwGwHT6c — 𝕍𝕀𝔹𝔼𝕊🚀 (@LightVibes) October 21, 2020

LBJ, you’re my guy, but you just bought a Mercedes Benz G650 for $2mil that essentially the same car as this... pic.twitter.com/zIbsvZGGtd — Jake (@esotweetic) October 21, 2020

Man, he gets suspended in high school for being gifted a hummer and now is the spokesperson. That's full circle — Nate Dwelle (@NateDwelle) October 21, 2020

LeBron James net worth: LeBron James endorsements

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the LeBron James net worth figure can be estimated at a whopping $480 million. A significant part of his net worth comes from his Los Angeles Lakers salary. The former Heat star had signed a four-year $153 million contract with the Lakers and according to Spotrac, the LeBron James salary figure is estimated at $38 million. With James being one of the biggest sporting names across the globe, the Lakers star boasts of a variety of endorsement deals.

Reports suggest that his earnings from advertising account for 65% of his income. The 35-year-old signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 2015, bagging over $1 billion, according to reports. The Nike contract earns him $20 million per year. James also has endorsement deals with McDonald's, Microsoft, State Farm, Beats by Dre, Coca-Cola, Dunkin-Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Samsung, while he also owns stakes in Beats by Dre and Liverpool FC.

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram)