LeBron James' Ultimate Workout Routine And How Much He Spends On His Body

Basketball News

LeBron James, who plays for the LA Lakers, is one of the biggest names in the NBA. He also spends huge amounts to stay in shape. Keep reading for more.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

At the age of 35, LeBron James remains one of the fittest players in the NBA. He plays invariably every game for the Lakers. Apart from being known as an impressive basketball player on the court, his fitness regime is also something which is highly praised by many. There are reports which claim that LeBron James spends about $1.5 million on an annual basis to stay fit. The Lakers star also owns personal gyms built at his residences which are known to be replicated from the ones in Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James indulges in an intense workout session just four days a week. He is known to spend the rest of the days in a more relaxed manner. Take a look at how his workout regime is distributed across the week.

Monday

  • Push-Ups – 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps
  • Pull-Ups – 3 sets of 8 to 10
  • Dumbbell Snatch – 3 sets of 5 reps
  • Single Arm Cable Row – 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Tuesday

  • Dumbbell Squat – 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Swiss Ball Hip Raise and Leg Curl – 3 sets of 10-12 reps
  • Dumbbell Step-Ups – 3 sets of 10 reps
  • Single-Leg Standing Dumbbell Calf Raise – 3 sets of 12 reps

Thursday

  • Dumbbell Bench Press – 3 sets of 10 reps
  • Lat Pulldown – 3 sets of 10 reps
  • Single-Arm Overhead Press – 3 sets of 6-8 reps
  • Single-Arm Dumbbell Row – 3 sets of 10 reps

Friday

  • Single-Leg Squat – 3 sets of 5 reps
  • Dumbbell Side Lunge – 3 sets of 10 reps
  • Single-Leg Swiss Ball Curl – 3 sets of 10 reps
  • Unstable Jump Rope – 45 seconds

Published:
