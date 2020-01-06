LeBron James' Ultimate Workout Routine And How Much He Spends On His Body

At the age of 35, LeBron James remains one of the fittest players in the NBA. He plays invariably every game for the Lakers. Apart from being known as an impressive basketball player on the court, his fitness regime is also something which is highly praised by many. There are reports which claim that LeBron James spends about $1.5 million on an annual basis to stay fit. The Lakers star also owns personal gyms built at his residences which are known to be replicated from the ones in Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mav Carter says LeBron James spends ~$1,500,000 per year on his body. He uses cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, NormaTec leg boots, etc. He also has personal chefs, trainers, etc. He has a strict routine and diet. He invested in his body, so he can still dominate at 33 years old. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 24, 2018

LeBron James indulges in an intense workout session just four days a week. He is known to spend the rest of the days in a more relaxed manner. Take a look at how his workout regime is distributed across the week.

Monday

Push-Ups – 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Pull-Ups – 3 sets of 8 to 10

Dumbbell Snatch – 3 sets of 5 reps

Single Arm Cable Row – 3 sets of 8-10 reps

Tuesday

Dumbbell Squat – 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Swiss Ball Hip Raise and Leg Curl – 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Dumbbell Step-Ups – 3 sets of 10 reps

Single-Leg Standing Dumbbell Calf Raise – 3 sets of 12 reps

Thursday

Dumbbell Bench Press – 3 sets of 10 reps

Lat Pulldown – 3 sets of 10 reps

Single-Arm Overhead Press – 3 sets of 6-8 reps

Single-Arm Dumbbell Row – 3 sets of 10 reps

Friday

Single-Leg Squat – 3 sets of 5 reps

Dumbbell Side Lunge – 3 sets of 10 reps

Single-Leg Swiss Ball Curl – 3 sets of 10 reps

Unstable Jump Rope – 45 seconds

