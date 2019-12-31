LeBron James Turns 35: From Cavaliers To Lakers, Here Is A Look At 'King James' Legacy

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James turned 35 on Monday. Currently playing in his 17th NBA season, James is averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists per game. Celebrating his birthday, let us take a look at the NBA star's journey from his first NBA 2003-04 season.

1. LeBron James' first 7 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James was the No. 1 overall draft pick by Cleveland. While with the Cavaliers, James won the 'Rookie of the Year' award along with 2 of his 5 NBA MVP awards. Though the Cavaliers lost the NBA Finals in 2007 to the San Antonio Spurs, James' gameplay was highly appreciated. He averaged 27.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

2. LeBron James and Miami Heat

LeBron James played four seasons for the Miami Heat (2010-11 to 2013-14). The Heat won 2 championships while James was a part of their roster. James, along with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, made it to the finals for all 4 years during his time with the Heat. They defeated Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 to bag the NBA Championship and the next one in 2013 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs. James averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while with the Heat.

3. LeBron James' second homecoming with the Cleveland Cavaliers

James returned to the Cavaliers for four seasons (NBA 2014-15 to 2017-18). He led the team to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and also won them the title in 2016 by defeating the Golden State Warriors. James' chase-down block of Warriors Andre Iguodala down the stretch is still considered one of his finest moments. He averaged 26.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8 assists per game with the Cavaliers.

4. LeBron James joins the Los Angeles Lakers

James signed up with the Lakers in 2018. Though the Lakers did not make it to the playoffs during the NBA 2018-19 season, he is currently leading the Lakers, who are at the top of the Western Conference with a 26-7 win-loss record. Last season, he outscored NBA legend Michael Jordan to occupy the 4th spot on the all-time scoring list. This season, James is leading the league in assists (10.8 APG). According to reports, he is also in contention for the NBA MVP award in the 2019-2020 season.

