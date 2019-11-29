Lebron James Shares Hilarious Thanksgiving Tweet, Expresses Love For His Family

LA Lakers' LeBron James celebrated Thanksgiving by tweeting hilarious tweets about his family. He started with apologising to his family for being so tired that he felt hungover. James said he would have low energy the next day, and ended the tweet by telling his family he loves them and adding a flurry of emojis at the end. A couple of minutes later, King James tweeted again, but this time it was complaining about not having a place to sleep. His daughter had taken up his spot on his bed, and he had to accommodate himself elsewhere. James tweeted again after some time, complaining about too many guests and all the rooms being booked. He added angry and laughing emojis and ended the tweet by saying that he loves his family.

Here's how LeBron James celebrated his Thanksgiving on Twitter

Man it feels good to be back home! Just finally getting to the crib after the flight and I’m so damn tired and sleepy it feel like I’m hungover! Like I did a full day in Vegas. Ha! Apologizing now to my family in advance for my energy level tomorrow. Love y’all! 🤷🏾‍♂️❤️😵🥴😴👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 28, 2019

And to add insult to injury, I walk into my bedroom to finally get in bed with my wife. My daughter is knocked out in my spot. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! She’s left her room at some point to climb in bed with her mama! Now for me, I have to find somewhere else to sleep. Mind you family is in town..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 28, 2019

for the holidays so the guest rooms are all booked!! 😤😤😤😤. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Man I love my family — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 28, 2019

The coolest kids there is!!! 😍😍 Happy Thanksgiving to you all out there from us at the @IPROMISESchool and the #JamesGang👑 🍽🍁🦃🙏🏾 https://t.co/9eow73iwZ5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 28, 2019

James also tweeted about his I PROMISE School, wishing his other family a Happy Thanksgiving. He called them the coolest kids and added two heart eyes emojis. James and LA Lakers recently defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 110-114. James became the fourth player in NBA history to scored 33,000 career-points and finished the game with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists.

