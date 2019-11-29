The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lebron James Shares Hilarious Thanksgiving Tweet, Expresses Love For His Family

Basketball News

NBA news: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing details and expressing his love for his family on Twitter.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

LA Lakers' LeBron James celebrated Thanksgiving by tweeting hilarious tweets about his family. He started with apologising to his family for being so tired that he felt hungover. James said he would have low energy the next day, and ended the tweet by telling his family he loves them and adding a flurry of emojis at the end. A couple of minutes later, King James tweeted again, but this time it was complaining about not having a place to sleep. His daughter had taken up his spot on his bed, and he had to accommodate himself elsewhere. James tweeted again after some time, complaining about too many guests and all the rooms being booked. He added angry and laughing emojis and ended the tweet by saying that he loves his family. 

Also read | LeBron James fulfills a fan's dream who waited to click picture with him for 5 years

Here's how LeBron James celebrated his Thanksgiving on Twitter

Also read | NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers race past the Hawks 122-101, LeBron James scores 33 

Also read | NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers 99 - Sacramento Kings 97, LeBron James leads player ratings 

James also tweeted about his I PROMISE School, wishing his other family a Happy Thanksgiving. He called them the coolest kids and added two heart eyes emojis. James and LA Lakers recently defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 110-114. James became the fourth player in NBA history to scored 33,000 career-points and finished the game with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists. 

Also read | NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers defeat Warriors 120-94, LeBron James tops player ratings

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG