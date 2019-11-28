LeBron James Fulfills A Fan's Dream Who Waited To Click Picture With Him For 5 Years

LeBron James fulfilled a fan's wish by clicking a photo with the fan. After waiting five years to click a photo with James, the fan finally got a chance to greet his favourite hooper. The video shows James exit his vanity bus, and then moves to click a photo with the fan's kids. The fan thanks James for the photo and said he appreciates that he took a photo with them. James tells the kids it was nice meeting them before leaving, and also wishes them a happy thanksgiving.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James fulfils a fan's dream who waited to click a picture with him for 5 years

Waited five years to get the flick with Bron. Gonna be a big flex on Thanksgiving tomorrow.



(via @BrownJgrayso3)pic.twitter.com/Od6YDFwor0 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 27, 2019

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James' performance this NBA season

👑 SEEKING HISTORY 👑



Entering tonight's LAL vs. NOP matchup on ESPN at 9:30pm/et, @KingJames is 21 PTS away from becoming the 4th player in @NBAHistory to reach 33,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/bLwjOGLjKt — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2019

Kareem. Karl. Kobe. King. Congrats to @KingJames on joining the 33,000 point club 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Eyz48n5YDK — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 28, 2019

James is currently averaging at 25.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and career-high 11 assists per game. He scored his season-high 39 points against the Dallas Mavericks on November 2. On Wednesday night, James became the fourth player in NBA history to surpass the 33,000 point mark. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant are the other four players on the list. The Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-110 and James finished the game with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists.

