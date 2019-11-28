The Debate
LeBron James Fulfills A Fan's Dream Who Waited To Click Picture With Him For 5 Years

Basketball News

NBA news: LeBron James clicked a photo with a fan who waited in the same place for five years to click a photo with him. Read on to know more.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

LeBron James fulfilled a fan's wish by clicking a photo with the fan. After waiting five years to click a photo with James, the fan finally got a chance to greet his favourite hooper. The video shows James exit his vanity bus, and then moves to click a photo with the fan's kids. The fan thanks James for the photo and said he appreciates that he took a photo with them. James tells the kids it was nice meeting them before leaving, and also wishes them a happy thanksgiving. 

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James fulfils a fan's dream who waited to click a picture with him for 5 years

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James' performance this NBA season

James is currently averaging at 25.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and career-high 11 assists per game. He scored his season-high 39 points against the Dallas Mavericks on November 2. On Wednesday night, James became the fourth player in NBA history to surpass the 33,000 point mark. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant are the other four players on the list. The Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-110 and James finished the game with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists.

Published:
