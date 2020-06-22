LeBron James Tweets In Bubba Wallace's Support After A Noose Was Found In His Garage Stall

On June 22, a noose was found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage stall. Being the only black NASCAR black driver, Wallace has been open about his views on the ongoing protests in the USA following George Floyd's brutal killing on May 25. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently reached out to Wallace on Twitter, offering his support to the Alabama native.

LeBron James supports Bubba Wallace on Twitter

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

LeBron James referred to the entire incident as 'sickening' and called Bubba Wallace his 'brother'. The Lakers star promised Wallace that he will be with him and every other athlete, stating that he is proud of the stand the NASCAR driver has taken. LeBron James, like Bubba Wallace, has been vocal about the protests on social media and has even started a voting rights group called 'More Than a Vote'.

Bubba Wallace noose: NASCAR statement on the noose in Bubba Wallace garage stall

NASCAR statement on a noose in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace: #nascar pic.twitter.com/rhBpywQ288 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2020

NASCAR released a statement after the incident, stating that they were 'made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team' and have launched an investigation into the same. They further elaborated that their organisation is 'angry and outraged' about the 'heinous act'. As per NASCAR's statement, an 'immediate investigation' has been launched and they will do everything they can to 'identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport' as there is 'no place for racism in NASCAR'.

Wallace also released a statement about the situation, saying that the act has left him 'saddened' and is a painful reminder about how far society has still to progress. Wallace further added that he has received tremendous support in the past few days, and will continue to work towards real change. Wallace then quoted his mother, who told him that the people responsible were only trying to scare him.

Bubba Wallace noose: Wallace's statement on the Bubba Wallace garage situation

LeBron James threw his weight behind Bubba Wallace after ban on Confederate Flag

