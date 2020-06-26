LeBron James Urges NFL, Roger Goodell To Issue Apology To Colin Kaepernick

Three years after his exile from the NFL, as it seems, quarterback Colin Kaepernick's return to the league is imminent. Amid the ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, Kaepernick's protests during the national anthem in 2016 is more relevant than ever. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently released a video message where he admitted the league was wrong not to listen to its players about racism. Goodell also said in an interview that he is encouraging teams to sign Kaepernick ahead of the 2020 season.

Also Read | LeBron James Blasts Laura Ingraham For Defending Drew Brees' Comments On 'National Anthem'

LeBron James demands Colin Kaepernick apology from NFL

According to the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, a formal Colin Kaepernick apology is still awaited from the NFL. Speaking to Bloomberg, LeBron James acknowledged the league is doing a great job by admitting its mistake and vowing to listen to its players about social injustices. However, the Lakers star still believes, the NFL apology to Kaepernick will still be needed to move past his ousting in 2017.

"As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms, I’m not with those guys, but I do understand that an apology," says LeBron James while addressing Colin Kaepernick apology. "I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er. I just see that to still be wrong. Now they are listening some, but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who basically sacrificed everything for the better of this world.”

Also Read | Naomi Osaka Slams NFL For Colin Kaepernick's Ousting, Demands Colin Kaepernick Apology

LeBron James defending Kaepernick's protest

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

Black Lives Matter movement

Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem during a preseason game in 2016. As a sign of protest against racial injustice. Kaepernick continued with his protest for the rest of the 2016 season. In March 2017, Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract, with reports indicating the 49ers had informed the quarterback that he would be released by the franchise. While it was widely expected that Kaepernick would be snapped by another team, three years since his exit, the quarterback is no close to joining a new team.

Since his NFL exit, Colin Kaepernick continued speaking up against the numerous incidents of racial violence in the United States. The NFL star turned civil rights activist was one of the leading voices in the nation, advocating equal rights for the minority communities through his Know Your Rights Camp.

The brutal death of George Floyd in the hands of a police officer appeared as the final nail in the coffin as nationwide protests ensued in the aftermath of Floyd's death. NFL players like Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson and others participated in a coordinated video to send a strong message to the NFL about racism. Per reports, several players are planning to protest during the national anthem during the upcoming season.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe, LeBron James Collaborate For Sports Clothing Brand With Launch Set For 2021

Also Read | The Undertaker Chooses Michael Jordan Over LeBron James As His NBA GOAT

(Image Credits: LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick Instagram Handles)