The Undertaker Chooses Michael Jordan Over LeBron James As His NBA GOAT

The Undertaker's The Last Ride, which aired its finale episode this Sunday, was compared to NBA legend Michael Jordan's documentary – The Last Dance. The documentary made for a tribute to Mark Calaway, being broadcast by the WWE Network. During a recent interview, Calaway chose his NBA greatest of all time between Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

The Undertaker chooses Michael Jordan as the NBA's greatest of all time over Lakers LeBron James

Calaway, who played basketball when he attended college, was asked about his opinion on the NBA's GOAT between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Calaway revealed that he prefers Jordan, though he also complimented James. He stated that while one cannot deny 'how great a player LeBron James is', Jordan 'just had a different mindset'.

The WWE legend stated that Jordan was 'second to none'. He further added that maybe he chose Jordan because it was the era he grew up i and was 'much more involved in basketball at that point'. The Undertaker also mentioned late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who he thought should be on the list even though he is a 'Jordan guy'.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker retires

This Sunday, WWE legend The Undertaker shocked the pro-wrestling world as he announced his retirement on the final of his documentary - The Last Ride. After the episode aired, several WWE stars and fans spoke about the 55-year-old WWE legend, thanking him for his contribution to WWE and for entertaining them for years. One of the WWE stars to comment was AJ Styles, who was the last pro-wrestler The Undertaker faced in the WWE. AJ Styles tweeted about his retirement, stating that he is still 'floored' with the reception their WrestleMania 36 match received.

The LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate

The LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate, which has been ongoing for years, has been discussed frequently after The Last Dance was aired in April and May. Many NBA veterans and stars like JR Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson commented on the debate, choosing and comparing both the players. The Last Dance, which has been compared to The Last Ride, received mixed reviews from the NBA world. Jordan's teammates like Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant were reported to be unhappy with the ten-part docu-series as it did not do their roles any justice.

(Image source: @nbastats official Twitter, Undertaker and LeBron James official Instagram)