Kylian Mbappe, LeBron James Collaborate For Sports Clothing Brand With Launch Set For 2021

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has often professed his love for NBA icon LeBron James. While PSG's kit sponsor is the Jordan Brand, Mbappe has rarely shied away from declaring that he is a huge fan of LeBron James. In an interesting turn of events, Mbappe will now have the opportunity to work closely with the Los Angeles Lakers star with reports suggesting that he will collaborate with LeBron James for a sports clothing brand.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic wins massive compliment from Lakers star LeBron James for basketball skills

Kylian Mbappe, LeBron James collaborate for clothing brand

According to a report by PSG Culture, sporting giants Nike have begun the production of a range of sports clothing under a newly created category of Kylian Mbappe x LeBron James. It is reported that the collaborative effort involving Mbappe and LeBron will be launched in 2021. The deal did not face many complications considering the fact that the two sporting superstars already endorse Nike.

Last December, Kylian Mbappe and Nike collaborated to launch the Bondy collection of boots. The collection was inspired by a neighbourhood named Bondy, where Mbappe grew up. This will, therefore, be next big collaboration between the PSG and Nike, however, with the legendary LeBron James also included this time around.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol deliver Lakers' their 16th NBA championship on June 18, 2010: Watch

Kylian Mbappe, LeBron James collaboration involves customised sports clothing

The report claims that the Kylian Mbappe x LeBron James collection will include tracksuits, sweat jackets, sweaters and t-shirts. Each product will bear a customised logo symbolising the two superstars. The products will be imprinted with 'KM', an acronym for Kylian Mbappe, along with a stylised crown which goes hand in hand with the Lakers legend's tag, 'King James.'

Also Read | Neymar, Kylian Mbappe return to training as PSG look to chase Champions League glory

Kylian Mbappe returns to PSG training

Amid the reports of a collaboration with LeBron James, Kylian Mbappe returned to training with the rest of the PSG squad this week. Although the French giants have been crowned Ligue 1 champions after the season was called off, PSG still have the opportunity to add an elusive piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet - the Champions League.

PSG qualified for the quarter-final of the Champions League after overturning the tie against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg at the Parc des Princes. The remaining fixtures of the elite European competition are slated to be played in August, although Lisbon will host the remainder of the UCL campaign. The final will be played on August 23.

Also Read | Luka Modric hints at Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG in order to reach his full potential

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Twitter handle