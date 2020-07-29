LeBron James Won't Be Switching His Phone Off During The Playoffs At Orlando Bubble

The Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently leading the Western Conference, will resume their NBA 2019-20 season with a game against the LA Clippers on July 30, 9 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST). Lakers star LeBron James has spoken about leading to the team to their 17th NBA title at the NBA bubble. The 35-year-old NBA icon is known for switching off his phone during the playoffs and NBA postseason. However, James has decided not to do so in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Also read | Virat Kohli beats LeBron James to become most followed non-football player on Instagram

Lakers playoffs: LeBron James will not be turning off his phone for the playoffs this season

LeBron James usually ditches his cell phone while playing the NBA postseason to solely focus on the games. While talking to ESPN on a video conference call on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), the three-time NBA champion stated that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he will not be staying away from his phone and Twitter. The Lakers star is usually logged out of social media from April to June, imposing a blackout on himself. During the conference call, he revealed that he wants to stay connected with his family while at the NBA bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Also read | LeBron James Vs Zion Williamson Debut: Comparing No 1 NBA Draft Picks' Hype And Trajectory

LeBron James family: LeBron James on missing his family and staying in touch during the Lakers playoffs

James explained that he is approaching the playoffs with a different mindset, as the entire season has a different feel to it. He stated that he cannot turn his phone off during the run as he cannot 'afford' to do so. James and others will be away from their family until their team has to leave the bubble, and he wants to check in with his family every single day from the bubble. "Making sure everything is still going well, especially in the uncertainty of what 2020 has brought to all of us. So I can't afford to do that, just lose direct contact with everybody," James added.

He explained that communication and leadership can 'always be consistent' and is something he has always had control over. The four-time NBA MVP continued by saying that the actual presence of loved ones while waking up in one's house cannot be replicated. He spoke about his wife Savannah, stating that she is a 'beast at what she does'. She, according to James, is the rock of their family and controls their home, which is why he is not worried about that. However, the Lakers star admitted to missing his family and kids. He thanked Apple for inventing FaceTime, as it allows him to see his family during his time.

Also read | LeBron James and Kevin Durant troll Washington Football Team, memefest follows on Twitter

Lakers fixtures at NBA bubble

James and the Lakers wrapped up their exhibition games on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). James sat out the last game and was averaging 25.7 points, a career-high 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds before the suspension. As the Lakers are leading the West, they have already qualified for the playoffs.

Also read | LeBron James says he missed his mother the most during quarantine at NBA bubble

(Image source: LeBron James official Instagram – @kingjames)