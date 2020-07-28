Virat Kohli Beats LeBron James To Become Most Followed Non-football Player On Instagram

Virat Kohli's fan following has only kept on increasing despite not stepping foot on the cricket field since March due to COVID-19. The testament of his popularity can be judged from the fact that the Team India skipper is one of the most renowned sports personalities across the world due to his increasing fan following on various social media platforms. Recently, Virat Kohli achieved a new milestone as he overtook NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, in terms of popularity on social media.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Set To Match AB De Villiers' Run Of Being World's No.1 ODI Batsman For 4 Years

Virat Kohli beats LeBron James on Instagram

Virat Kohli is already the most followed celebrity on social media in India and recently he overtook NBA star, LeBron James in terms of followers on Instagram. Kohli crossed the 70 million mark on Instagram, while LeBron James, has about 69 million followers on the social media platform. By reaching the 70 million mark, Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first Indian to touch that figure.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Fan Claims That Superstar Gained 267 Instagram Followers/hour Since Mar 2018

Apart from making history, Kohli is now the 4th most followed sportsperson across the globe, pushing LeBron James to 5th position. Currently, the top three positions belong to Cristiano Ronaldo (232 million), Lionel Messi (161 million) and Neymar Jr. (140 million).

Also Read: Virat Kohli Vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The Battle Of Net Worths, Salaries And Endorsements

While Cristiano Ronaldo still rules the charts in terms of being the most followed sports celebrity, he was recently beaten by former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson in terms of being the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram. According to a recent analysis done by social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, Johnson aka 'The Rock' occupies top spot followed by Kylie Jenner (2nd) and Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd).

Also Read: Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo And Others Boast Luxury Car Collection: WATCH

According to analysts, Dwayne Johnson rakes in an estimated $1 million for a sponsored post. Kylie Jenner closely follows Johnson with $986,000 per post and Cristiano Ronaldo charges nearly $889,000 for every sponsored post. However, when it comes to footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo takes the top spot followed by Neymar, who is ahead of Lionel Messi with an estimated $704,000 for every sponsored post. Lionel Messi, who is third in the list, earns $695,000 from each of his sponsored posts.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around â‚¹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth â‚¹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is â‚¹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli salary figure lies around â‚¹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns â‚¹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

(COVER IMAGE: VIRAT KOHLI / LEBRON JAMES / INSTAGRAM)

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.