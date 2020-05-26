When LeBron James Yelled At Mother During 2008 NBA Conference Semifinals Vs Celtics: Watch

During the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game four, LeBron James yelled at his mother in the stands, asking her to calm down and sit. James and the Cavaliers were facing the Boston Celtics led by Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, who ended up winning the series though the Cavaliers won Game 4. James yelled at his mother after being fouled by Celtics' Paul Pierce.

LeBron James mother: The LA Lakers star yelled at his mother and told her to sit down during the 2008 Conference Finals

During the game, Paul Pierce fouled James while both the players went towards the stands. Gloria James was seated in the first few benches. She got hyped up because of the foul and followed the players to where James and Pierce had fallen. Garnett also tried to calm Gloria down, but she approached the players. After getting back up, James yelled at his mother as he told her to sit down while walking towards the court.

LeBron James yells at mother during 2008 Eastern Conference Finals

LeBron James mother: James reveals he apologized to his mother after the game

After the game, James was asked about the incident with his mother on the court. James revealed that he apologized to her as he told her to sit back down in 'some language' that he should not have used. He further added that he was glad it was not Mother's Day as she was all he could think about. He stated that he knows how his mother is and both of them are 'good'.

LeBron apologized to his mother for being a loud parent

In a December 2019 interview, LeBron had admitted to apologizing to his mother for being a loud parent. James realised that he needs to apologise after realizing that he is also a loud parent. While speaking to the interviewers, James admitted that his mother used to be one of the loudest people in the stands while he was playing AUU.

He added that his mother went 'crazy' at his opponents, the referees and also at his own coach and teammates. Back then, the Los Angeles Lakers star used to tell his mother to calm down and lower her volume as he used to be embarrassed. James apologised to his mother formally on TV, though he has previously apologised personally