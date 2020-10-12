LeBron James, Lakers Celebrate NBA Title Win With Isiah Thomas’ Champagne; MJ Fans Angered

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 17th NBA Championship triumph on Sunday after defeating the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. However, the celebrations from LeBron James and co. have seemed to cause unrest among fans of Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan. A number of fans on social media have been annoyed with the Lakers, who celebrated their NBA Championship triumph with champagne uncorked from a brand owned by Isiah Thomas, Jordan's arch-nemesis.

LeBron James and Lakers celebrate with Isiah Thomas' champagne

The LA Lakers clinched the NBA Championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals after beating the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night. The Lakers put in a dominant display and took a 64-36 lead at halftime, easing towards a comfortable win at the final buzzer. However, many fans saw the Lakers celebrating their win with Isiah Thomas' champagne, leaving MJ fans quite upset.

Prior to the NBA Finals Game 6, reports had claimed that the Lakers would be using Isiah Thomas' champagne to celebrate their triumph. Frank Vogel's side remained true to their word and a number of Lakers stars were seen sipping Isiah Thomas' Cherulin 1788 champagne. This seemed to upset several MJ fans, who were bemused with the Lakers celebrating their title win with Thomas' champagne.

Why were fans angry over Lakers celebrating with Isiah Thomas' champagne? Isiah Thomas and MJ rivalry

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas has had a longstanding beef with Michael Jordan leading back to intense physical playoff battles between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. The two NBA icons have never seen eye-to-eye throughout the 80s and likely never will in the near future. In Michael Jordan's The Last Dance documentary, it was revealed that the Pistons and Bulls players opted against shaking each others' hands after their games as well.

Earlier this week, Isiah Thomas claimed that Lakers superstar LeBron James would go down as the greatest player in NBA history, topping greats including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan. Many fans believed that Thomas' comments on LeBron were aimed as a diss towards six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan. LeBron James won the fourth NBA title of his career on Sunday.

