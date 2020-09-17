Bradley Beal Rants On Twitter After All-NBA Team Snub Despite Averaging 30 Points Per Game

This week, the NBA announced their All NBA teams 2020 selections. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were unanimous All NBA first-team selections, while Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum were selected for the first time. However, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was left out of the team, despite scoring 30 points per game this season.

Bradley Beal reacts to being left out of the All NBA teams 2020 on Twitter

I love @KamiahAdams !! Ride or die — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 17, 2020

I’m not here to say who shouldn’t have made it. Not my place. HOWEVER I am here to and will CONTINUE to be VERY vocal on saying BRADLEY BEAL IS A F-ING ALL STAR AND ALL NBA!!!!!!!!!! Put some respect on his name! — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) September 16, 2020

Again, the real know what it is.

It makes ZERO sense, but it is what it is. Just keep watching 👀👀...

Off this app.

✌🏽 — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) September 16, 2020

As soon the All NBA Teams 2020 list was revealed, Bradley Beal retweeted it before sharing an unamused gif. He later retweeted some more stats, stating that the 27-year-old guard was the only one in NBA history to be snubbed while averaging 30 points and 6 assists during a season. "Yikes," Beal wrote on Twitter, after which he tagged his wife Kamiah Adams-Beal, stating that he loved her.

While Beal made it clear that he did not agree with the selections, Kamiah really ranted on her Twitter account, asking everyone to respect Beal, who is an All-Star and All NBA according to her. "It makes ZERO sense, but it is what it is. Just keep watching," Kamiah wrote, before adding that she will log out of Twitter. She even questioned the voters – a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters – asking them if they can post threes and make a left-handed layup.

Apart from Beal, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid were other players who weren't included. However, Beal was also not named as an NBA All-Star. Even back then, the Wizards star had been vocal about his disappointment.

On the other hand, LeBron James made history with his 16th All NBA Team selection – the most in the league. Additionally, he and Anthony Davis are the first pair of teammates to make it to the All NBA First Team since Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire (2006-07).

2019-20 All-NBA teams:



First: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, James Harden



Second: Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam



Third: Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Russell Westbrook — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2020

(Image credits: AP)