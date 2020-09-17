Maya Moore Net Worth: The 4-time WNBA Champion's Net Worth, Career Earnings And More

Maya Moore started playing for the WNBA in 2011, opting out of the league in 2019 to focus on freeing her now-husband Jonathon Irons from prison. The four-time WNBA champion was under a two-year contract with the Minnesota Lynx. As per Spotrac, Maya Moore's yearly salary was $58,500.

Also read | Maya Moore's jubilant reaction as Jonathan Irons leaves Missouri prison; watch video

Maya Moore net worth: Maya Moore career earnings

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Maya Moore's net worth is $300,000. As per Spotrac, she is currently signed to a $117,000 two-year contract with the Lynx, which will expire in 2021. She started playing with the team in 2011, who re-signed her with a multi-year contract in 2015.

Also read | WNBA star Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons after a "long, long battle": Maya Moore husband

POSSESSIONS QUANTITY WNBA Championship rings 4 Childhood house in Missouri 1

Also read | How many rings does Maya Moore have? Maya Moore's WNBA stats and awards, Maya Moore career earnings

Maya Moore played with the Lynx her entire WNBA career, winning four titles, which gave her four WNBA Championship rings. Along with her time with the Lynx, she also played in the EuroLeague with Ros Casares Valencia and UMMC Ekaterinburg. She even played with Shanxi Flame for the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA), where she won three WCBA titles.

Morre also won the leave MVP in 2014 and is a six-time WNBA All-Star. She was selected for the All-WNBA First Team five times and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. As per an AJC article, her Olympics ring was sold at a mall in 2013. Moore averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the WNBA. According to Celeb Pie, Moore hasn't bought a luxurious house yet and chooses to live in an "inexpensive" property.

Also read | Maya Moore net worth: Maya Moore career earnings, endorsements

Maya Moore endorsements

In 2011, Moore signed a deal with Nike's Jordan Brand. As per reports, the contract was worth around $3 to $4 million. According to Black Enterprise, the 31-year-old also signed endorsements and sponsorship deals with Pepsi Max Zero Calories, United Way and United Airlines. According to a recent International Business Times article, the WNBA star has lost $117,000 and her net worth is between $1 and $5 million. Apart from her endorsements, Maya Moore is also a producer for some movies like Scouting Myself, First Step and Uncle Drew: Chapter 3.

Maya Moore husband, family: Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons

Moore rwas aised by her single mother, Kathryn Moore and her father Mike Dabney was not around. She also has two sisters –Olivia Dabney and Ashley Dabney. Moore helped released Irons from the prison, who was falsely convicted of burglary and assault when he was 18 and walked out a free man decades later. Moore left WNBA to fight for his freedom. The couple reportedly met during a penitentiary visit in 2007 and had been in touch ever since.

DISCLAIMER: The Maya Moore net worth figure has been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the numbers.

(Image credits: Minnesota Lynx Twitter)