Kanye West Calls The NBA A 'Modern-Day Slave Ship' In Latest Twitter Rant

Hip-hop mogul Kanye West has hit out at the NBA and the music industry by calling them a 'modern-day slave ship' in a Twitter rant on Monday. The 43-year-old's comments came as a surprise to many, as he continues to be supportive of the league and has often showered his support during games. Kanye West also compared the NBA to the music industry, before sensationally claiming he is the 'new Moses'.

Kanye West takes a dig at 'slave ship' NBA during the playoffs

In a series of tweets on Monday night, Kanye West hit out at the music industry and the NBA for operating as a modern-day slave ship. The 21-time Grammy Award winner said that black people are being enslaved and he's exploring a way to save them. Kanye West further compared the net worth of NBA legend Michael Jordan and Nike co-founder Phil Knight. While the former Chicago Bulls star is worth $1.6 billion, Knight commands a $40 billion net worth. Kanye West said that he is not going to watch his people being enslaved and is ready to put his body on the line to save them.

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

The 43-year-old further said that the Nike founder never had to jump from the free-throw line, and one can barely see his face correctly if they google him. Taking a swipe at the music industry, Kanye West wrote that he won't be releasing any new music till his contracts with Sony and Universal Music end. In a message shared by the hip-hop star on Twitter, Kanye West indicated that he could follow Taylor Swift's footsteps and either attempt to buy his masters or rerecord them. However, it appears that the 43-year-old deleted this particular tweet.

NBA playoffs: Kanye West watched Raptors vs Celtics on a giant 100ft screen

Kanye West's comments on the NBA come days after he watched the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics play out a double-overtime thriller in the Eastern Conference semi-final. The 43-year-old shared a glimpse of his viewing experience as he watched the game on a massive 100ft screen with his cousin Ricky Anderson. The screen was so enormous that Anderson was barely visible at the bottom of the picture. Anderson himself shared the photo saying that he was waiting for someone to pass him the ball as he watched the NBA playoffs live.

