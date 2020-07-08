LFL Vs JD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Liaoning Flying Leopards will face Jiangsu Dragons in the upcoming game in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on July 8 at 5.30 PM (IST) in China. In the regular season chart, Flying Leopards are on the seventh spot with a points difference of 156. On the other hand, Jiangsu Dragons are on the 15th spot with a points difference of -227.

Liaoning Flying Leopards have managed to pull off 23 victories from the 37 games they've played and will desperately hunt for a win against Golden Bulls. Meanwhile, Jiangsu Dragons have won only 14 games from their 38. The upcoming LFL vs JD game is expected to determine the future of both the teams in the ongoing CBA season.

LFL vs JD Dream11 team: LFL squad

Zhao Jiwei (PG), Yan Shouqi (PG), O.J.Mayo (SG), Ma Zhuang (SG), Ailun Gio (SF), Wang Huadong (SF), Tianju He (PF), Kaiqi Sun (PF), Dejun Han (C), Liu Yan Yu (C)

LFLvs JD Dream11 team: JD squad

Hongfei Shi (PG), Hong Wang (PG), Huan Rongqi (SG), Zhang Xiran (SG), Yifan Hou (SF), Liu Jiange (SF), Wei Liu (PF), Xin Sun (PF), Quanxi Wu (C), Xuxin Zhao (C)

LFL vs JD Dream11 top picks: LFL predicted starting 5

Zhao Jiwie (PG), O.J.Mayo (SG), Ailun Guo (SF), Tian Ju He (PF), Dejan Han (C)

LFL vs JD Dream11 top picks: JD predicted starting 5

Hongfei Shi (PG), Hong Rongqi (SG), Yifan Hou (SF), Wei Liu (PF), Quanxi Wu (C)

LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction: LFL vs JD Dream11 team

Z. Jiwei (PG), S. Gao (PG), H. Shi (PG), A. Guo (SP), Z. Zhao (SF), L. Yi (PF), X. Zhao (C), Q. Wu (C)

LFL vs JF Dream11 prediction

As per our LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction, LFL start as favourites in this game.

Note: The LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LFL vs JD Dream11 team selection and LFL vs JD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock