SL Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Shanxi Loongs will square off against Shandong Heroes in the regular season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, June 30. Here is the SL vs SH Dream11 prediction, SL vs SH Dream11 team news, SL vs SH Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

Also Read | MTA vs HJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live game info

SL vs SH Dream11 prediction: SL vs SH Dream11 schedule

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 5.30 pm IST

Also Read | MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israeli Basketball Premier League live

SL vs SH Dream11 prediction: SL vs SH Dream11 preview

Shanxi Loongs occupy the 11th spot on the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League table. They have bagged 20 victories while also suffering 15 defeats this campaign. They faced a narrow defeat against Shenzhen Aviators 90-88 in their previous game. Shandong Heroes, on the other hand, are placed eighth on the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League table with 21 victories and 14 defeats. The Heroes emerged victorious against Sichuan Blue Whales 95-77 in their previous game.

Also Read | BER Vs RL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live

SL vs SH Dream11 prediction: SL vs SH Dream11 team news

Shanxi Loongs squad: Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Shuai Yuan, Helin Teng, Junwei Ren, Zhang Zelong, Pengfei Yan, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen

Shandong Heroes squad: Guanghan Ma, Qinpeng Zhang, Zhang Hui, Ruheng Wang, Honghan Li, Liu Dapeng, Guanxiang Wang, Jingyu Li, Henan Sun, Feizuo Hou, Hanlin Tao, Chen Peidong, Tian Jiafu, Cheng Jia, Ke Wu and Zhu Rongzhen

SL vs SH Dream11 prediction: SL vs SH Dream11 team

Point guard: Qinpeng Zhang

Shooting guard: Ruheng Wang, Shuai Yuan

Small Forward: Tian Guisen, Henan Sun

Power Forward: Junwei Ren, Chen Peidong

Centre: ZhaoBao Ge

Also Read | Michigan announces Smith, Brown joining basketball program

SL vs SH Dream11 prediction: SL vs SH Dream11 top picks

Shanxi Loongs : Qinpeng Zhang, Chen Peidong

: Qinpeng Zhang, Chen Peidong Shandong Heroes: ZhaoBao Ge, Junwei Ren

SL vs SH Dream11 prediction

Shandong Heroes are the favourites in the game against Shanxi Loongs.

Note: The SL vs SH Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SL vs SH Dream11 team selection and SL vs SH Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: canva.com