SBW Vs FS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Sichuan Blue Whales (SBW) will go head-to-head against Fujian Sturgeons (FS) in the upcoming CBA League game on Saturday, July 4. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Sichuan Blue Whales (SBW) are currently 17th in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 10-27 in the 37 games they've played so far. Fujian Sturgeons (FS), on the other hand, occupy the 12th spot in the CBA League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 18-19 in the 37 games they've played so far.

SBW vs FS Dream11 prediction, live game schedule

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9:30 AM IST

SBW vs FS Dream11 team, full squads

SBW vs FS Dream11 team: Sichuan Blue Whales (SBW) squad

Mo Mengcheng, Wang Zhengbo, Tangwen Yuan, Junlin Hu, Li Keqi, Da Meng, Zhihan Guo, Chen Chen, Jing Hanyi, Zhennian Zuo, Tianyi Hou, Zhenliang Yuan, Songtao Zhang, Yuanyu Li, Hu Linsen, Gang Yu, Qingfei Min

SBW vs FS Dream11 team: Fujian Sturgeons (FS) squad

Joe Young, Li Bairun, TY Lawson, Yichao Huang, Feng Xin, Jingjia He, Wei Lu, Qiao Wenhan, Hongpeng Li, Jianhua Song, Guo Yifei, Shengdong Li, ChangChun Yu, Wang Rui, Tursun Mardan, Hamed Haddadi, Siyao Sun, Zhang Han

SBW vs FS Dream11 prediction: SBW vs FS Dream11 top picks

Sichuan Blue Whales (SBW): Da Meng, Wang Zhengbo, Jing Hanyi

Fujian Sturgeons (FS): Chen Linjian, Yichao Huang, Chenhao Diao

SBW vs FS Dream11 prediction: Probable line-ups

Sichuan Blue Whales (SBW) : Wang Zhengbo (PG), Da Meng (SG), Jing Hanyi (SF), Zhennian Zuo (PF), Hu Linsen (C)

: Wang Zhengbo (PG), Da Meng (SG), Jing Hanyi (SF), Zhennian Zuo (PF), Hu Linsen (C) Fujian Sturgeons (FS): Joe Young (PG), Li Bairun (SG), Jingjia He (SF), Wei Lu (PF), Qiao Wenhan (C)

SBW vs FS Dream11 prediction: SBW vs FS Dream11 team

Point Guard: Ty Lawson (SP)

Shooting Guard: Jing Hanyi

Small Forward: Yichao Huang, Wang Zhengbo

Power Forward: Tianyi Hou, Songtao Zhang

Center: Zhang Han, He Zhongda

SBW vs FS Dream11 prediction

Fujian Sturgeons (FS) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the SBW vs FS Dream11 prediction and SBW vs FS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SBW vs FS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva.com

