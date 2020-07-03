SBW Vs FS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Sichuan Blue Whales (SBW) will go head-to-head against Fujian Sturgeons (FS) in the upcoming CBA League game on Saturday, July 4. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Sichuan Blue Whales (SBW) are currently 17th in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 10-27 in the 37 games they've played so far. Fujian Sturgeons (FS), on the other hand, occupy the 12th spot in the CBA League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 18-19 in the 37 games they've played so far.
Mo Mengcheng, Wang Zhengbo, Tangwen Yuan, Junlin Hu, Li Keqi, Da Meng, Zhihan Guo, Chen Chen, Jing Hanyi, Zhennian Zuo, Tianyi Hou, Zhenliang Yuan, Songtao Zhang, Yuanyu Li, Hu Linsen, Gang Yu, Qingfei Min
Joe Young, Li Bairun, TY Lawson, Yichao Huang, Feng Xin, Jingjia He, Wei Lu, Qiao Wenhan, Hongpeng Li, Jianhua Song, Guo Yifei, Shengdong Li, ChangChun Yu, Wang Rui, Tursun Mardan, Hamed Haddadi, Siyao Sun, Zhang Han
Fujian Sturgeons (FS) start as favourites to win the game.
