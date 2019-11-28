Lionel Messi Reminds Me Of Stephen Curry: NBA Star Steve Nash

In a recent interview with a sports channel, NBA star Steve Nash stated that Lionel Messi reminds him of Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. He thinks both Curry and Messi are fearless and brave. He also commented on Messi's athleticism and how the player shifts his body weight and slides the ball through his legs.

Lionel Messi reminds me of Stephen Curry according to Steve Nash

Why Leo Messi reminds me of Steph Curry | @SteveNash pic.twitter.com/NsNImVNwnb — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 27, 2019

The fans had mixed reactions about the comparison. While some praised both the players, some were unhappy that Nash made the comparison. Here's what some fans had to say.

Great analogy. #Messi is the GOAT and Steph is my favorite player to watch cause of his unique ability — Jay Murthy (@grinchoi) November 27, 2019

Weird comparison please stop making us Americans look like we have zero idea what’s going on in the world of football. Kyle Martino does that every weekend already — typoinmyphoto (@OlStKicks) November 27, 2019

Steph is a huge fan of messi also he is one the greatest shooting guards if not the greatest chill — Thiem (@Fotis37410418) November 27, 2019

An accurate analogy — Muzaffer (@1071Muzaffer) November 27, 2019

Curry himself is a fan of Messi and had compared himself to the footballer a year ago as well. He talked about how both of them are similar despite playing different sports in terms of creativity and innovation that both bring to their respective sports. Curry also added that both of them play a part in influencing the younger generation in pushing themselves. Curry is currently recovering from a broken hand and will not play for a couple of months. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi starred in Barcelona's 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

