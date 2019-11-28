The Debate
Lionel Messi Reminds Me Of Stephen Curry: NBA Star Steve Nash

Basketball News

In a recent interview with a sports channel, NBA star Steve Nash said that Lionel Messi reminds him of Golden State Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry

Lionel Messi

In a recent interview with a sports channel, NBA star Steve Nash stated that Lionel Messi reminds him of Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. He thinks both Curry and Messi are fearless and brave. He also commented on Messi's athleticism and how the player shifts his body weight and slides the ball through his legs.

Also read | Did Lionel Messi 'beg' Neymar to return to Barcelona after semi-final defeat vs Liverpool?

NBA 2019-20: Lionel Messi reminds me of Stephen Curry according to Steve Nash

The fans had mixed reactions about the comparison. While some praised both the players, some were unhappy that Nash made the comparison. Here's what some fans had to say. 

Also read | Lionel Messi gets angry over Edinson Cavani after Uruguay striker offered to fight him

 Also read | Champions League Matchday 5 review: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski dominate headlines

Curry himself is a fan of Messi and had compared himself to the footballer a year ago as well. He talked about how both of them are similar despite playing different sports in terms of creativity and innovation that both bring to their respective sports. Curry also added that both of them play a part in influencing the younger generation in pushing themselves. Curry is currently recovering from a broken hand and will not play for a couple of months. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi starred in Barcelona's 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening. 

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Stephen Curry collaborates with Will Arnett to create NBA comedy series 'The Second Half'

