Lou Williams Advises Man On Introducing His Two Girlfriends, NBA Fans React On Twitter

With the 2019-20 NBA season done and dusted, all teams are back from the bubble in Orlando, Florida. The Los Angeles Clippers, who reached the Western Conference Semifinals, were eliminated after losing to the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers were title contenders the entire season and were once again to unable to make it to the Conference Finals. The players and former coach Doc Rivers accepted their mistakes after bowing out but faced immense backlash on Twitter.

Lou Williams' Twitter advice to a fan with two girlfriends

It’s too late already. They gotta introduce you to them champ https://t.co/vyFRGsoygw — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) October 20, 2020

Since the offseason has begun, most NBA players were active on social media. This includes Clippers shooting-guard Lou Williams, who has been sharing various posts on Twitter and Instagram. Recently, the 33-year-old star took to Twitter to advise a young fan who had a question regarding how to introduce his two girlfriends to each other. "It’s too late already," Williams wrote. "They gotta introduce you to them champ."

Fans seemed to love the interaction on Twitter, aware that Williams was publicly dating two women at the same time. "Lou Will just dropped hot wing gem rn," one fan wrote. Another found the situation hilarious, saying that Williams advising his fans on Twitter makes 2020 a little better.

Fans react to Lou Williams giving advice to his fan

Best advice I seen in long time. I’ll remember this — Black Migo (@Popski_) October 20, 2020

So that’s how you did it...🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/ghOFmKAtY5 — Dreams & Cranberry (@KRogers_25) October 20, 2020

Lou Williams giving relationship advice on Twitter doesn't completely balance the scales on 2020...but it sure helps — William Keleher (@keleherw) October 20, 2020

Lou will just dropped hot wing gem rn pic.twitter.com/NP87xsSRjG — Shannon Sharpe Burner➐ (@SSBurnerAct) October 20, 2020

Different strokes are for different folks imma introduce them still and let you know how it go — Swoosh (@swooshgod) October 20, 2020

Lou Williams 2 girlfriends situation

In 2014, Williams was under the spotlight for his dating triangle with Ashley Henderson and Rece Mitchell. What shocked fans that time was that both of them were aware of the situation and aware that they were dating Williams at the same time. Henderson broke up with Williams in 2018.

After playing with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, Williams signed with the Clippers in 2017. Williams has won NBA Sixth Man of the Year three times. He was also the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2005. After the Clippers' disappointing loss in the 2019-20 postseason, Williams accepted that their team was lacking chemistry despite having a talented roster.

(Image credits: Lou Williams Instagram)