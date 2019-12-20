The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lou Williams Gets Ejected After Verbally Abusing Officials During Rockets Vs Clippers Game

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Clippers' guard Lou Williams gets ejected after losing his temper and verbally abusing official after the latter made a wrong foul call

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lou Williams

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was ejected from the Rockets vs Clippers game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). Williams lost his temper after being fouled for shooting foul against Houston Rockets' Russell Williams. Replays showed that Williams got all ball, but the referee still called a foul. Williams was ejected 11:05 minute into Q4. Williams continued to show his frustration towards the official and was called for two disqualifying technical fouls. Clippers' assistant coach Tyron Lue held Lou Williams back as he verbally abused the official, after which he was ejected from the game. 

Also read | Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr. produces poster dunk on Paul George before Clippers star retaliates

NBA 2019-20: Lou Williams gets ejected after losing his temper during the Rockets vs Clippers game

Also read | Lou Williams pokes fun at Kawhi Leonard, greets Clippers fans with 'hey hey hey'

Also read | Clippers' Lou Williams was once robbed at gunpoint but ended up having dinner with gunman

Williams had 6 points and 3 assists in 17 minutes before he was ejected. The Clippers lost the game to the Rockets 122-117. During the game, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook's feud continued. Westbrook waved goodbye to Beverley as he walked off-court. James Harden had to stop Westbrook from continuing. Williams is currently averaging at 19.9 points and 6.3 assists per game. The Clippers and Rockets will play again on March 5, 2020 (March 6, 2020, IST) at the Toyota Center. 

Also read | LeBron James has epic stare down with Clippers guard Lou Williams

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG