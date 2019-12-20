Lou Williams Gets Ejected After Verbally Abusing Officials During Rockets Vs Clippers Game

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was ejected from the Rockets vs Clippers game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). Williams lost his temper after being fouled for shooting foul against Houston Rockets' Russell Williams. Replays showed that Williams got all ball, but the referee still called a foul. Williams was ejected 11:05 minute into Q4. Williams continued to show his frustration towards the official and was called for two disqualifying technical fouls. Clippers' assistant coach Tyron Lue held Lou Williams back as he verbally abused the official, after which he was ejected from the game.

“Bi-ch boy, watch your fu-king mouth”



Lou Williams to the ref pic.twitter.com/vqR4QzVCZs — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 20, 2019

Lou Williams goes OFF on the refs, gets ejected 🤬 pic.twitter.com/SrFlzlezGk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 20, 2019

Lou Williams: “watch yo mouth, pussy boi”



Ref: pic.twitter.com/isJPJw0oav — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 20, 2019

Lou Williams has been ejected, whistled for two techs. Williams is among the most laid-back players I've seen on the court, but he was hot on the refs like I've never seen him. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 20, 2019

Williams had 6 points and 3 assists in 17 minutes before he was ejected. The Clippers lost the game to the Rockets 122-117. During the game, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook's feud continued. Westbrook waved goodbye to Beverley as he walked off-court. James Harden had to stop Westbrook from continuing. Williams is currently averaging at 19.9 points and 6.3 assists per game. The Clippers and Rockets will play again on March 5, 2020 (March 6, 2020, IST) at the Toyota Center.

