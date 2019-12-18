Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr. Produces Poster Dunk On Paul George Before Clippers Star Retaliates

The Los Angeles Clippers ended up registering a win against the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), but the 120-99 scoreline does little justice to the drama involved in the game. Kelly Oubre Jr. registered the most points for the Suns whereas Paul George was the Clippers' man on the night. It was, therefore, fitting that the game revolved around these two.

Suns vs Clippers: Kelly Oubre Jr. registers vicious dunk on Clippers' Paul George

Kelly Oubre Jr. got the best of Paul George on a number of occasions during the Suns vs Clippers game. In the Q1, Kelly Oubre Jr. produced what could arguably be labelled as the most picture-perfect moment of the game. With 11 minutes to go in Q1, Kelly Oubre Jr. asked for the ball at the Clippers end. On receiving it, he produced a thunderous dunk that left Paul George reeling. But that wasn't all.

Please be advised this dunk is rated PG-13. pic.twitter.com/qSp27pYaur — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 18, 2019

With 7 minutes to go in Q2, Kelly Oubre Jr. once again conjured up a special moment. The Suns' athletic small forward raced up the court and produced another dunk in convincing fashion. The victim this time? Clippers' Paul George. That still wasn't the end of the story. With two minutes left on the clock in that same quarter, Kelly Oubre Jr. turned a little complacent. This time, it was Paul George's turn. The Clippers star intercepted the ball and raced up the court to conjure up a moment of his own before staring down the Suns' small forward. Kelly Oubre Jr.'s heroics could not prevent the Phoenix Suns from escaping their fourth consecutive loss in the NBA this season.

