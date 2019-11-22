Seth Rollins Picks Lakers Over Clippers For NBA Title, Says Kawhi Leonard Is Best Player

The NBA season has commenced, and even WWE stars are not immune to fanboying over their favourite teams. One such WWE superstar is Seth Rollins. According to Rollins, this year, the title will belong to the Lakers. The Lakers are currently on the top of the Western Conference – led by Lebron James and Anthony Davis. James averages 25 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 11.1 assists while Davis’ record sits at 25.2 points, nine rebounds, and 3.4 assists. NBA experts are divided between the LA Clippers and the Lakers as the favourites to win the title. The addition of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Clipper’s fold has certainly brightened their chances while Lakers have Davis.

In a recent interview, the former WWE Universal Champion Rollins said that he did not believe LeBron James will have a season like the last one. Rollins stated that last season’s success was just a fluke for James, who has been battling injuries for quite some time after being in the game for 16-odd years.

Rollins, however, opined that Anthony Davis was a real star and might help Lakers immensely. He also agreed that Clippers had a strong line-up with Kawhi, who, according to Rollins, is the best all-round player in the whole of the NBA. But Rollins said that if he had to pick a team, it would be his. Earlier, in an interview on a show, Caron Butler, a former Lakers and Clippers guard, had said that both teams had a rivalry of sorts going on. He further went on to explain why Lakers were better than the Clippers.

Why the Lakers, Not Clippers?

Caron Butler broke down why the Lakers are better than the Clippers before the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. He said that LeBron and Davis were two of the top eight players. To add to that, LeBron has been told he cannot accomplish something, Butler said.

Butler said that LeBron, who is one of the best players, has been told he is not that anymore. And he opined that this would only fuel LeBron to be better.

