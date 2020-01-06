Lou Williams Names Son 'Syx' After Winning 3 'Sixth Man Of The Year' Awards

Lou Williams is a key member of the Los Angeles Clippers roster. The 33-year-old has excelled in his role as a sixth-man, which is evident from his accolades in recent seasons. He has won three of the last six Sixth Man of the Year awards. He continues to show his admiration for the 'six' by reportedly naming his son 'Syx' in reference to his awards. Lou Williams and girlfriend Rece Mitchell welcomed their son on December 31, 2019.

Lou Williams says he wanted to give his newborn son a unique name and went with Syx, since Lou is a 3-time Sixth Man of the Year.



Also says he’ll have a basketball in his hands soon - “It won’t be long. A couple weeks. Gonna give him time to eat and realize he’s in our world.” pic.twitter.com/rlKPkNodGM — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 3, 2020

Lou Williams names son 'Syx'

After their win over the Detroit Pistons on January 3, Lou Williams addressed the birth of his third child to the media. Williams stated that he already had a unique name in mind for his new-born sun. Williams admitted that he wanted to name his son 'Syx'. According to him, the name would be the perfect way to celebrate his three Sixth Man of the Year awards. Williams also has two daughters, Jada and Zoey.

'Sixth Man of the Year' Award No.4 for Williams?

Lou Williams is averaging 19.6 points, 3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. In a side dominated with attacking wealth like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Williams continues to impress with his consistency. The 33-year-old took the role of the primary creator in Clippers 135-132 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday night (Monday IST). Williams registered 32 points and 9 assists against the Knicks. Lou Williams, Paul George (32 points) and Montrezl Harrell (34 points) became the first trio to score 30+ points in Clippers history.

