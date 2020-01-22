Lou Williams Anticipates Raucous Boos At Clippers' Potential Championship Parade

The Los Angeles Clippers went through a major overhaul in the NBA offseason last year. Championship-winning MVP, Kawhi Leonard, came over to Los Angeles. He then, supposedly, orchestrated Paul George's move to the Clippers. With Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac already in tow, the Clippers were all set to battle for LA supremacy with the Los Angeles Lakers. While they may not have quite dominated the Western Conference in the beginning despite a double victory over the Lakers, the Clippers have now come to the fore with four victories on the trot. Lou Williams believes the Clippers could be heading to the NBA Championship. What he is not banking on, however, is support from the fans at Staples Center.

"We're starting to feel good. We're starting to feel comfortable in our skin."



🗯@TeamLou23 with the walk-off interview. pic.twitter.com/9M6Qx96R4X — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 22, 2020

Lou Williams anticipates raucous jeers at Clippers' potential Championship parade

The Clippers faced off against MVP contender Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night (Monday morning IST). Both Doncic and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard finished with 36 points, with the Clippers registering their 31st win in the NBA. Lou Williams also had a part to play in the Clippers' assertive win over the Mavericks. Williams finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists on the night. Speaking after the game, Lou Williams, buoyed by the Clippers' recent form had a few things to say regarding a potential run to the NBA Championship.

Lou Will thinks the Clippers could get booed at their own championship parade ... and he's here for it 😅 pic.twitter.com/CXQ43Wnrm9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 22, 2020

Speaking to the media on the possibility of winning an NBA Championship ring, Lou Williams said that it would make sense for the Clippers to go all the way. Williams also said that the Clippers could become the first team in NBA history to be possibly booed at their own parade. "I want to win it for the experience", Lou Williams was quoted as saying.

Clippers beginning to challenge Lakers' Western Conference crown

Despite not seeing the best of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard together, the Clippers are not too far behind the Lakers in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers have just four wins more than the Clippers. However, LeBron James and co. suffered a heavy loss against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden earlier this week. The Clippers, on the other hand, are beginning to look like genuine challengers for the NBA Championship this season.

